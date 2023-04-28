'Highly objectionable': Over 120 eminent citizens write to Prez opposing legalisation of same-sex marriage

More than 120 eminent citizens, including retired high court judges and former bureaucrats, have written to President Droupadi Murmu opposing what they called "highly objectionable attempts" to legalise same-sex marriages.

The signatories were "shocked" by the "continuous onslaught" on the country's fundamental cultural traditions and religious precepts, particularly the "highly objectionable attempts" to legalise same-sex union.

They claimed that deliberation about human institutional relations such as marriage is "essentially a legislative function," and that courts should "refrain" from creating, recognising, or demolishing the institution of marriage through ajudicial interpretation or by striking down or reading down the existing legislative framework for marriages.

The case is being addressed by the Supreme Court's constitution bench and has become a "rallying point" for certain "typical pseudo liberals" who have already "divorced" themselves from Indian values under the guise of "progressive and liberated thinking," they claim.

Former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, former home secretary L C Goyal, former foreign secretary Shashank, former RAW head Sanjeev Tripathi, Justice (retired) S N Dhingra, and Justice (retired) Lok Pal Singh are among those who signed the April 27 letter.

They stated that it was critical to inform the Supreme Court of the precise estimate and effect of such a "culturally disastrous" action in the guise of a "ground-breaking approach."

"If we change the law to make same-sex sexual union rational, acceptable, or moral, we will be allowing same-sex sexual culture to flourish. Our society and culture do not accept same-sex behavioural institutions because they are offensive to our values, in addition to being irrational and unnatural," according to the letter.

According to the letter, India "cannot afford" for its future generations to live in such an environment, which "certainly will produce more gays and lesbians, and tear apart and destroy the institutions of family and society irreparably. They will be unaware of their parents, ancestry, culture, religious beliefs, and age-old values."

They asked the President not to sever "Indian social fabric, conventions, traditions, values, and religious tenets in the name of elitist progressiveness."

(With PTI inputs)