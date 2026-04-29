BJP's Bihar president Sanjay Saraogi claims high voter turnout in West Bengal elections reflects public anger against the TMC government, citing corruption and 'cut money' practices as reasons people are voting for a change.

High Turnout Shows Anger Against TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bihar president Sanjay Saraogi on Wednesday said that the high voter turnout in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections reflect widespread public anger against the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government, alleging that people are voting for change due to corruption, "cut money" practices, and concerns over governance, resource utilisation in West Bengal. Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Saraogi said, "Even in the first phase, several assembly seats saw a 96 per cent voter turnout, with an average of around 93 per cent across the board. Today, a significant number of voters turned out to cast their ballots. In the first phase as well, the anger people felt towards the TMC and Mamata Banerjee's anti-people government was clearly visible at polling stations. Today too, the long queues indicate that people have made up their minds for change and to bid farewell to this anti-people government. The way Bengal's resources are being utilised for Rohingya infiltrators under government protection is concerning. From local businesses to the general public, everyone is distressed. 'Cut money' (illegal commissions) hasn't spared anyone, which is why people are voting for change today."

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BJP Hails 'Triple-Engine' Governance in Gujarat

Reacting to the BJP's success in the Gujarat local body polls, Saraogi hailed the victory as a powerful endorsement of the "triple-engine" governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "In Gujarat as well, the municipal election results have come in, and the BJP has won with a thumping majority. This is a testament to the work of the BJP government in Gujarat. It's a 'triple-engine' government, at the centre, in the state, and now in local bodies. It's a one-sided victory. Many congratulations and best wishes to the BJP leaders and workers in Gujarat, and to the people who have shown full faith in the governance of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Saraogi.

Bihar Govt's Stance on Crime

He further adds on the Bhagalpur shooting, "Regarding the encounter in Bhagalpur yesterday where the police killed a criminal, let me be clear: any criminal will be tracked down, even from the depths of the earth. Yesterday, a tragic incident occurred in Sultanganj where an executive officer was murdered, and the chairperson was seriously injured and is currently hospitalised in Patna. However, the criminal who attacked the police late at night was killed in an encounter. If anyone commits a crime in Bihar, they will not be spared under any circumstances. We have said it repeatedly: either criminals stop their activities or leave Bihar. The government will take the strictest possible action against them."

West Bengal Second Phase Voter Turnout

Polling in the state is underway amid tight security arrangements, with leaders across parties making their presence felt at various booths. West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 39.97 per cent until 11 am on Wednesday, as polling for the 142 seats in the second phase of Assembly elections is underway.

According to the Election Commission of India, Purba Bardhaman stood at the top, with a voting percentage of 44.50 per cent, followed by Hooghly, which has witnessed 43.12 per cent polling until 11 am. Kolkata North and Kolkata South recorded a voter turnout of 38.39 per cent and 36.78 per cent, respectively. Nadia also recorded a sizeable turnout of 40.34 per cent. (ANI)