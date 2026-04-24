Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut praised the high voter turnout in West Bengal & Tamil Nadu but alleged BJP used govt funds to ferry voters. DMK's TKS Elangovan linked the increase in TN to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the record voter turnout in West Bengal (Phase-1) and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is good for democracy. Speaking to reporters, Raut said the high participation reflects stronger democratic engagement, but claimed that the BJP used government resources to facilitate the travel of voters. "It is true that a storm came, and this type of voting happened. SIR is also a reason why people voted. It is good for democracy when the maximum number of people vote. BJP used govt funds to bring maximum Bengalis, whether or not they are voters, from across the country, to West Bengal," he said.

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Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the increase in voter turnout percentage in Tamil Nadu should be understood in the context of changes in the total number of registered voters following Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Elangovan said, "In 2021, before SIR, the total number of votes polled was 4.63 crore. Post SIR in this election, the total number of votes polled is around 4 crore 82 lakhs. So, around 19 lakh votes have only increased...There is not much difference..."

Record Voter Turnout in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase-1 polling, while Tamil Nadu recorded 84.80 per cent turnout. In comparison, the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 85.2 per cent, while Tamil Nadu recorded 76.6 per cent. The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing both states' consistent trend of high electoral participation.

West Bengal District-Wise Turnout

Several districts in West Bengal recorded turnout figures exceeding 90 per cent. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85 per cent, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54 per cent, Birbhum at 93.70 per cent, Jalpaiguri at 93.23 per cent and Murshidabad at 92.93 per cent. The figures indicate consistently high participation across districts, with all major regions recording over 90 per cent turnout.

Tamil Nadu District-Wise Turnout

Tamil Nadu witnessed strong voter participation across districts, with several regions recording high turnout figures. Karur led the state with 89.32 per cent, followed by Salem at 88.02 per cent, Erode at 87.59 per cent, Dharmapuri at 87.28 per cent, and Tiruppur at 86.33 per cent. Ariyalur recorded 83.09 per cent, Tiruchirappalli 82.76 per cent, and Chennai 81.34 per cent, indicating strong participation in urban and semi-urban regions. Madurai and Thoothukudi recorded 77.89 per cent and 77.56 per cent, respectively.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)