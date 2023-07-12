Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    High vegetable prices affect Anganwadi centres in Karnataka

    Anganwadi centres in Karnataka are facing challenges due to high vegetable prices, leading to a lack of nutrition in student meals. Staff members are demanding increased salaries and better benefits, along with updated smartphones for their work. They are also requesting improved funding for essential food items.

    High vegetable prices affect Anganwadi centres in Karnataka vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 7:35 PM IST

    Anganwadi centres in Karnataka are grappling with the impact of soaring vegetable prices, resulting in inadequate vegetable inclusion in student lunches. Due to the excessive costs, staff members are hesitant to purchase vegetables, leading to a lack of essential nutrition for the students.

    Vegetables play a vital role in providing protein, especially for growing children. However, due to the steep rise in vegetable prices, Anganwadi staff have resorted to preparing meals primarily consisting of rice and rasam to mitigate higher expenses. Jayamma, president of the teaching committee at an Anganwadi centre, stated that the decision to limit the menu was driven by the escalating vegetable costs.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches out to Anganwadi workers with promise of enhanced pay

    Appeals for Salary Increase

    Anganwadi staff members have been advocating for a salary increment and have also raised the demand for new mobile phones. In a demonstration held outside the CDPO office on Monday, members of the State Anganwadi Workers Association voiced their concerns. 

    District president L.R Nalinakshi stated that Anganwadi workers should be entitled to Employee State Insurance (ESI), Provident Fund (PF), pension, and ex-gratia, similar to other employees. The protesters demanded that the government implement the Supreme Court's order, which grants Anganwadi workers gratuity and places them under the purview of the 45th and 46th Indian Labour Conventions.

    Karnataka Budget 2023: New sops for farmers, CM promotes GI tagged products

    Additionally, they highlighted issues with the outdated smartphones provided to the workers, asserting that they are unsuitable for conducting surveys through the Indradhanush and Garuda apps. 

    Nalinakshi emphasized the need for increased salaries, replacement of outdated smartphones, and timely payment of wages. Furthermore, she called for enhanced funding to procure eggs and vegetables. Taluk president TD Manjula and Secretary Suma were present during the protest.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 7:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Take your essentials vacate low-lying areas Arvind Kejriwal urges people as Yamuna swells to all time high gcw

    Take your essentials, vacate low-lying areas: Arvind Kejriwal urges people as Yamuna swells to all-time high

    BREAKING Muslim World League's Dr Al-Issa salutes India's democracy & Constitution; lauds Indian wisdom snt

    Muslim World League's Dr Al-Issa salutes Indian democracy, Constitution; credits Indian wisdom for world peace

    Himachal Pradesh floods: Hundreds stuck, aerial survey conducted of Chandra Taal (WATCH) snt

    Himachal Pradesh floods: Hundreds stuck, aerial survey conducted of Chandra Taal (WATCH)

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    Kerala govt to slash 25 percent salary of compassionate employees who fail to protect dependents anr

    Kerala tweaks Compassionate Employment Scheme: Employees who fail to protect dependents to lose 25% salary

    Recent Stories

    10 Best Cities in the World; 2 in India

    10 Best Cities in the World

    Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique amid reports of cage fight with Elon Musk Check out post gcw

    Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique amid reports of cage fight with Elon Musk; Check out post

    Puran Poli to Malpua: 6 famous sweets in Maharashtra vma

    Puran Poli to Malpua: 6 famous sweets in Maharashtra

    From 'Belly Laughs' to 'Expecting Better':Here are 7 books you can read during pregnancy ADC EIA

    From 'Belly Laughs' to 'Expecting Better':Here are 7 books you can read during pregnancy

    Take your essentials vacate low-lying areas Arvind Kejriwal urges people as Yamuna swells to all time high gcw

    Take your essentials, vacate low-lying areas: Arvind Kejriwal urges people as Yamuna swells to all-time high

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon