High vegetable prices affect Anganwadi centres in Karnataka

Anganwadi centres in Karnataka are facing challenges due to high vegetable prices, leading to a lack of nutrition in student meals. Staff members are demanding increased salaries and better benefits, along with updated smartphones for their work. They are also requesting improved funding for essential food items.

Anganwadi centres in Karnataka are grappling with the impact of soaring vegetable prices, resulting in inadequate vegetable inclusion in student lunches. Due to the excessive costs, staff members are hesitant to purchase vegetables, leading to a lack of essential nutrition for the students.

Vegetables play a vital role in providing protein, especially for growing children. However, due to the steep rise in vegetable prices, Anganwadi staff have resorted to preparing meals primarily consisting of rice and rasam to mitigate higher expenses. Jayamma, president of the teaching committee at an Anganwadi centre, stated that the decision to limit the menu was driven by the escalating vegetable costs.

Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches out to Anganwadi workers with promise of enhanced pay

Appeals for Salary Increase

Anganwadi staff members have been advocating for a salary increment and have also raised the demand for new mobile phones. In a demonstration held outside the CDPO office on Monday, members of the State Anganwadi Workers Association voiced their concerns.

District president L.R Nalinakshi stated that Anganwadi workers should be entitled to Employee State Insurance (ESI), Provident Fund (PF), pension, and ex-gratia, similar to other employees. The protesters demanded that the government implement the Supreme Court's order, which grants Anganwadi workers gratuity and places them under the purview of the 45th and 46th Indian Labour Conventions.



Karnataka Budget 2023: New sops for farmers, CM promotes GI tagged products

Additionally, they highlighted issues with the outdated smartphones provided to the workers, asserting that they are unsuitable for conducting surveys through the Indradhanush and Garuda apps.

Nalinakshi emphasized the need for increased salaries, replacement of outdated smartphones, and timely payment of wages. Furthermore, she called for enhanced funding to procure eggs and vegetables. Taluk president TD Manjula and Secretary Suma were present during the protest.