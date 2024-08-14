High alert in Delhi, Punjab ahead of Independence Day 2024 over possible Fidayeen attack

Authorities in Delhi and Punjab are on high alert due to intelligence reports of a potential fidayeen attack around Independence Day. The threat involves operatives from a Jammu-based terrorist group, with concerns about targeting locations post-August 15. Recent militant activities and explosives seizures further heighten the alarm.

Authorities have raised a high alert in Delhi and Punjab after intelligence reports suggested that one or two operatives from a terrorist group based in Jammu may be planning a fidayeen attack around Independence Day. The threat is particularly concerning due to the heavy security measures in place on August 15, leading to speculation that an attack might occur a day or two later.

According to intercepted militant communications, the terrorists may target locations in Delhi or Punjab after August 15, avoiding strengthened security on the actual day. Intelligence sources noted that two unidentified individuals carrying weapons were recently spotted in a village near Kathua, Jammu. There is concern that these individuals might move towards Pathankot, a nearby city.



Additionally, a consignment of explosives was reportedly delivered to a remote area of Jammu on June 1. These explosives could potentially be used against security forces, camps, or critical infrastructure shortly.

The alert also highlights a connection between the ISI and a network of gangsters, radicals, and terrorists active in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. This group aims to disrupt both Independence Day celebrations and the Amarnath Yatra. Some concerns improvised explosive devices (IEDs) might be deployed to target large crowds around August 15.



Recent terrorist incidents in Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri, and Poonch indicate an ongoing threat from armed groups in the Jammu region. These groups are reportedly planning disruptive actions targeting high-profile figures, important sites, and locations with large crowds. Delhi has previously been mentioned as a potential target for groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Security measures in Delhi will be boosted through August 15, covering not only the official tricolor-hoisting ceremony but also the President’s 'At Home' reception. Senior intelligence officials have emphasized that the presence of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries in open, crowded areas makes these events particularly vulnerable to attacks. The threat is compounded by possible actions from Pakistan-based terror outfits, global jihadist groups, and homegrown radical elements.

