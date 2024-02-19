Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Henley Passport Index 2024: India's rank falls to 85th place, France claims top spot

    France secured the lead in the Henley Passport Index for 2024, with its passport allowing visa-free entry to 194 countries. Notable countries like Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain also joined the top ranks.

    Author
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    The Henley Passport Index for 2024 revealed a shift in global passport rankings, with France claiming the top position. Surprisingly, India's passport ranking slipped from 84th to 85th place, despite an increase in the number of countries granting visa-free access to Indian passport holders, rising from 60 to 62 this year.

    France secured the lead in the Henley Passport Index for 2024, with its passport allowing visa-free entry to 194 countries. Notable countries like Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain also joined the top ranks.

    'Not going anywhere': Congress leader Kamal Nath reacts to switch speculations

    In contrast, Pakistan maintained its position at 106th place, while Bangladesh experienced a slight dip from 101st to 102nd place. India's neighboring country, Maldives, maintained its strong passport ranking at 58th place, offering visa-free travel to 96 countries.

    India's decline in the rankings occurred despite recent announcements from Iran, Malaysia, and Thailand granting visa-free entry to Indian tourists.

    The Henley Passport Index derives its rankings from 19 years of data, using the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) specialized data covering 199 passports and 227 travel destinations globally.

    Paytm FASTag recharge ends after March 15; here's how to purchase new one

    This monthly updated index serves as a benchmark for global citizenship, reflecting significant changes in global mobility over the past two decades. In 2006, individuals could travel visa-free to an average of 58 countries, a number that has nearly doubled to 111 countries in 2024.

