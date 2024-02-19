Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Not going anywhere': Congress leader Kamal Nath reacts to switch speculations

    Adding to the intrigue, several Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath made their way to Delhi on Sunday, fueling speculation about the father-son duo's potential shift to the ruling BJP.

    Not going anywhere': Congress leader Kamal Nath reacts to switch speculations AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    In response to ongoing speculations about a possible switch in political allegiance, Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday (February 19) emphatically said, "I was called former prime minister Indira Gandhi's son; how could I go anywhere else."

    The Congress leader held a meeting with his supporters at his residence on Rajdoot Marg in New Delhi earlier today, seeking to dispel rumors circulating for the past few days. The speculation centers around the possibility of Kamal Nath and his Lok Sabha MP son Nakul Nath joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details

    The political drama surrounding Kamal Nath's rumored departure from the Congress took an unexpected turn when Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari asserted that Kamal Nath had assured him of his unwavering commitment to the party.

    Patwari addressed the media, criticizing the BJP for allegedly exploiting the situation and attempting to tarnish Nath's reputation. According to Patwari, Kamal Nath dismissed the media reports as part of a conspiracy, reiterating his dedication to the Congress and his enduring ideological alignment.

    Emphasizing Kamal Nath's unbreakable ties with the Gandhi family, Patwari declared that the veteran leader had consistently upheld the Congress ideology and would continue to do so. Patwari relayed Kamal Nath's statement to him, reaffirming the former chief minister's loyalty to the Congress until the end.

    The political uncertainty intensified as Kamal Nath and his son, Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, arrived in the national capital on Saturday afternoon. Nakul Nath raised eyebrows by removing any reference to Congress from his social media bio.

    Paytm FASTag recharge ends after March 15; here's how to purchase new one

    Adding to the intrigue, several Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath made their way to Delhi on Sunday, fueling speculation about the father-son duo's potential shift to the ruling BJP.

    In Bhopal, another Congress stalwart, Digvijaya Singh, expressed confidence in Kamal Nath's unwavering allegiance to the party where he initiated his political journey. Despite the swirling rumors, Singh remained optimistic about Kamal Nath's commitment to the Congress cause.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details AJR

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details

    Paytm FASTag recharge ends after March 15; here's how to purchase new one AJR

    Paytm FASTag recharge ends after March 15; here's how to purchase new one

    60-year-old woman, who lost her home in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, ordered 4 time bombs, arrested

    60-year-old woman, who lost her home in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, ordered 4 time bombs, arrested

    NIA most-wanted man who smuggled weapons from China killed in Myanmar: Reports snt

    NIA's most-wanted man who smuggled weapons from China killed in Myanmar: Reports

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem features lyrics in 24 languages

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem has lyrics in 24 languages (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    'Footage' poster out: Vishak Nair, Gayathri Ashok showcase sizzling chemistry NIR

    'Footage' poster out: Vishak Nair, Gayathri Ashok showcase sizzling chemistry

    Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT: Mohanlal's latest film to start streaming on THIS date rkn

    Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT: Mohanlal's latest film to start streaming on THIS date

    Bali to Vietnam Turkey 7 pocket friendly international destinations to explore this summer gcw eai

    7 pocket-friendly international destinations to explore

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details AJR

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details

    Elvish Yadav Noida rave party case: 'Nanga naachunga if proven guilty' RKK

    Elvish Yadav Noida rave party case: 'Nanga naachunga if proven guilty'

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon