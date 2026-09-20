Police filed a lengthy chargesheet detailing the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal by his fiancee, her lover, and an accomplice. The three accused, currently jailed, meticulously planned the June crime by researching past murders and scouting locations.

The murder investigation into Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has revealed a detailed alleged conspiracy involving his fiancée Siya Pravin Goyal, her alleged lover Chetan Babulaal Chaudhary and Ritesh Sanjay Hange. A 5,053-page chargesheet filed before the Vadgaon Maval court on Saturday details how police believe the three planned Agarwal’s killing at Lohagad Fort. All three accused are currently in jail.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed the filing, saying, “We have submitted a 5,053-page chargesheet before the Vadgaon Maval court today.” Police have cited more than 100 witnesses, including five eyewitnesses, along with WhatsApp chats, photographs, mobile phone data, call detail records and other technical evidence.

According to the chargesheet, the accused allegedly first considered seriously injuring Agarwal and explored hiring people from outside Maharashtra. The plan was reportedly dropped after concerns that an outsider could later expose the conspiracy. Police allege the group then decided to carry out the killing themselves.

During the alleged planning, investigators say the accused watched films based on murders, listened to podcasts about avoiding police detection and studied the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case involving Raja Raghuvanshi. The case had involved Raja’s death during his honeymoon, with his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi later arrested.

Police also allege that the group surveyed several locations around Lonavala before selecting Lohagad Fort. Investigators believe the accused considered the fort suitable because of a previous fatal fall there and allegedly thought Agarwal’s death could be made to look like an accident while taking a selfie.

The chargesheet further details alleged failed attempts before the June 18 killing. On June 14, Goyal allegedly tried to push Agarwal from the fort, but he managed to survive. Police allege she then claimed there was a snake nearby.

Investigators say a fake Instagram account named ‘Mahi’ was subsequently created using a known girl’s photograph. Messages from the account allegedly made Agarwal believe Mahi was Goyal’s friend and encouraged him to take Goyal to Lohagad for a surprise birthday celebration. Police allege the account was deleted after the murder.