Amid a heavy New Year tourist rush in Himachal Pradesh, the IMD has forecast snowfall and rain across the state from Dec 30 to Jan 2. Popular spots like Shimla, Kufri, and Manali are likely to receive snow on Dec 31 and Jan 1.

Tourist destinations across Himachal Pradesh are witnessing a heavy rush ahead of the New Year celebrations, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast snowfall and rain in many parts of the state over the next 48 hours due to a fresh western disturbance.

The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, on Monday said a fresh and active western disturbance is expected to affect Himachal Pradesh from December 30, with its impact likely to continue till the afternoon of January 2. Snowfall is expected in several popular tourist destinations, including Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kullu and the Rohtang region of Lahaul-Spiti on December 31 and January 1.

IMD Forecasts Active Western Disturbance

Speaking to ANI, Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist, IMD Himachal Pradesh, said that weather conditions remained largely dry across the state over the past 24 hours.

"During the last 24 hours, the weather remained mostly dry across Himachal Pradesh and sunshine prevailed at most places. Looking ahead, an active western disturbance will become active from December 30 and will continue till January 2 afternoon," Katiyar said.

Region-wise Snowfall and Rainfall Predictions

Shobhit Katiyar said that rain and snowfall are likely in mid-hill and high-hill areas on December 31 and January 1, while light rainfall is also expected in the plains during this period.

"On December 31 and January 1, light to moderate snowfall is likely in the higher reaches of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts. Lower and plain areas, including Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts, are likely to witness light rainfall," he added.

Shimla Forecast and End of Dry Spell

According to the IMD, most tourist destinations in the state are likely to receive snowfall during the New Year period. In Shimla district, snowfall is expected mainly in higher-altitude areas such as Narkanda and Kufri. At the same time, Shimla city is at high risk of rainfall, with a chance of light to moderate snowfall on December 31 and January 1.

Katiyar said the prolonged dry spell in the lower and plain areas is also expected to break from December 31 onwards.

"After January 2, the weather is likely to improve again, with sunshine returning to the hill areas," he asserted.

Sharp Temperature Drop and Cold Wave Alert

The IMD has also warned of a significant drop in temperatures due to the western disturbance.

"On December 31, a sharp fall in temperatures is expected across the state. Day temperatures may fall by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures could drop by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius," Katiyar noted.

Due to the expected temperature drop, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail for two days across the Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts, both day and night. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for cold wave conditions in these districts.

Dense Fog Warning Issued

Regarding fog conditions, the IMD said dense fog is likely in parts of the Mandi and Bilaspur districts overnight for the next two days, with improvement expected after the night of December 31. However, after January 3, dense fog may once again occur at isolated places in Bilaspur, Mandi and Hamirpur districts, the IMD said.

IMD Issues Advisory for Tourists

The IMD has advised tourists and residents to remain cautious, especially in snow-prone and cold wave-affected areas, during the New Year period. (ANI)