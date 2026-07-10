CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has put Uttarakhand officials on 24/7 high alert due to heavy rains. A red alert is issued for several districts, with disaster teams deployed and special arrangements made to ensure the safety of Char Dham pilgrims.

In light of the continuous heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to remain on high alert 24/7. The Chief Minister is continuously taking updates on the situation and preparedness from the Secretary of Disaster Management, Vinod Kumar Suman.

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Red Alert Issued, Disaster Teams on Standby

Speaking to ANI, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop on Friday said a red alert has been issued for several districts of Uttarakhand amid forecasts of heavy rainfall, with district administrations and disaster management teams placed on high alert to respond swiftly to incidents of waterlogging, landslides and road blockages, while special arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of Char Dham pilgrims. He stated, "A 'Red Alert' has been issued for several districts today, while an 'Orange Alert' is in effect for the others. All District Magistrates and Disaster Management officials are deployed on high alert. Prompt action is being taken to address any incidents of waterlogging or road closures caused by landslides, and personnel are stationed at their respective posts, ready for immediate response. If a route becomes obstructed, measures are being taken to clear it immediately."

Swaroop further added that "Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid dangerous areas where there is a risk to life. Furthermore, the Char Dham Yatra is currently underway. We are ensuring the safety of all pilgrims to prevent any harm, and District Magistrates across all the Dham locations are overseeing these arrangements."

Ganga Water Level Rises in Rishikesh

Continuous rainfall across both the hilly and plain regions of the state has led to a steady rise in the water level of the Ganga River at Triveni Ghat in the pilgrim town of Rishikesh. In view of the rising water level, the district administration has intensified security measures at all Ganga ghats.

SDRF personnel, the Water Police, and the local police have stepped up round-the-clock patrolling at Triveni Ghat and nearby riverbanks to prevent any untoward incidents or accidents. With heavy rainfall continuing across the state, the administration remains on high alert. (ANI)