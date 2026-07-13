The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tripura until July 16 due to an active southwest monsoon. An Orange Warning is in place for West Tripura and Sepahijala, with authorities on alert for potential flooding and waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tripura till July 16 as the southwest monsoon remains active over the Northeast, prompting authorities to remain on alert for possible waterlogging and localised flooding.

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According to the latest IMD forecast issued from Agartala, the monsoon has remained active across the Northeastern region over the past two to three days and is expected to continue in an active phase for another three to four days. During the last 24 hours, four districts of Tripura recorded significant rainfall. West Tripura received the highest rainfall at 138 mm, followed by Sepahijala with 116 mm. Heavy rainfall was also reported from Gomati and South Tripura districts.

Rainfall Warnings and Advisory

The IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue across the state until July 16. For July 13, the weather department has issued an Orange Warning for West Tripura and Sepahijala districts, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The remaining districts have also been placed under warning for heavy rainfall.

From July 14 to July 16, rainfall intensity is expected to reduce marginally, although heavy rainfall is still likely in several parts of the state. A Yellow warning has been issued for Khowai, West Tripura, Sepahijala, Gomati, and South Tripura districts during this period.

The IMD stated that the forecast is based on the latest morning observations and that updated weather bulletins will be issued as fresh meteorological data becomes available. With sustained rainfall expected over the coming days, residents, particularly those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas, have been advised to remain vigilant and follow weather advisories issued by the authorities.

IMD Agartala Director Partha Roy, speaking to ANI, said, "The monsoon has remained active across the Northeast over the past two to three days and is expected to continue in an active phase for the next three to four days," Roy said.

"During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall in Tripura has been recorded in four districts--West Tripura, Sepahijala, Gomati, and South Tripura. Among them, West Tripura recorded the maximum rainfall of 138 mm, while Sepahijala recorded the second-highest rainfall of 116 mm. According to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Agartala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the state until July 16," he added. (ANI)