Heavy winds and rain caused a pandal to collapse in Patna, with no reported injuries. In Rajasthan, CM Bhajanlal Sharma ordered a crop damage survey after heavy rainfall, which also hit Jaipur. The IMD has issued a nationwide weather alert.

Heavy winds and rain led to the destruction of a pandal located in the Dak Bungalow region of Patna on Friday. Speaking with ANI, City SP, Central, Diksha said that no one has been injured in the incident, and efforts are being made to remove the pandal debris. "An LED gate has broken and fallen because of the storm here. No one has been injured in this incident. The situation is being assessed, and the structure will later be removed," she said.

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Weather Woes in Rajasthan

Separately, earlier this week, several areas of Jaipur witnessed a sudden change in weather on Monday as rainfall lashed parts of the city. The showers, which began in the early hours, covered different parts of Rajasthan. The current weather has transitioned the city's climate from warm to pleasant.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed all district collectors to immediately conduct surveys to assess crop damage caused by heavy rainfall across the state. The Rajasthan CM instructed officials to submit the crop damage survey reports at the earliest possible.

In a post on X, CM Sharma emphasised that Rajasthan's prosperity is built on the foundation of its farmers, asserting that the state government stands firmly with them with "complete sensitivity and responsibility. "Instructions have been issued to all District Collectors to immediately conduct surveys and submit reports at the earliest for the proper assessment of the damage caused to our farmer brethren due to heavy rainfall in various regions of the state. The prosperity of Rajasthan rests on the foundation of our farmer brothers and sisters. The state government stands firmly with you with complete sensitivity and responsibility. Providing prompt and adequate assistance to every affected farmer is our utmost priority, towards which the government is fully committed," said CM Sharma on Saturday.

IMD Issues Nationwide Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nationwide weather alert, forecasting widespread thunderstorms, rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds across multiple regions over the coming days. (ANI)