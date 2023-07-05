Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rain to lash Kerala; Holiday announced for educational institutions in THESE districts on Thursday

    All educational institutions, including professional colleges, will be closed on Thursday, July 6, as a result of the significant rains. Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki are the districts.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 9:25 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As the rain continues to be very intense in the state, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in various districts tomorrow (July 6, 2023, Thursday). Holidays have been announced for educational institutions in Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottayam, Thiruvalla-Mallappally taluk, Kasaragod, Kuttanad taluk, Palakkad and Ponnani taluk.  

    Kozhikode:

    Kozhikode district has also declared a holiday tomorrow (July 6, 2023, Thursday). The District Collector has announced a holiday tomorrow (July 6, 2023, Thursday) for educational institutions including professional colleges in Kozhikode district due to continued heavy rains. The holiday also applies to Anganwadis in the district. 

    Thiruvalla, Mallapally Taluk: 

    All educational institutions from Anganwadis to Professional Colleges belonging to Tiruvalla and Mallapally Taluks (July 6, 2023, Thursday) have been declared a holiday There will be no change in pre-scheduled university exams.

    Kottayam: 

    Kottayam has declared a holiday for educational institutions tomorrow (July 6). All educational institutions, including professional colleges, will remain closed. At the same time, public examinations will be held as scheduled. MG University has postponed tomorrow's exams. The new date will be announced later.

    Kasaragod:

    Kasaragod district has also declared a holiday for educational institutions tomorrow (July 6). All educational institutions, including professional colleges, will remain closed. Pre-scheduled examinations and interviews will remain unchanged. 

    Kuttanad Taluk:

    As the water level is likely to rise due to incessant rainfall, the District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including Anganwadis and Professional Colleges in Kuttanad Taluk of Alappuzha District. There is no change in the pre-scheduled exams.

    Palakkad

    The District Collector has informed that all educational institutions including professional colleges in Palakkad district will be closed tomorrow (July 6) in view of continuing rains. The holiday also applies to Anganwadis and private tuition institutions.

    Ponnani Taluk

    The taluk continues to be hit by heavy rains and sea attacks, District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges in Ponnani taluk limits for tomorrow. University exams and PSC exams will be conducted as scheduled. The holiday applies to Anganwadis, tuition centers and Madrasas.
     

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 9:25 PM IST
