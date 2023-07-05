Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fake LSD stamp case: Kerala High Court quashes FIR against beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny

    Owner of the Chalakudy beauty salon "She Style," Sheela Sunny (51), was detained on February 27 on suspicion of having 12 LSD stamps valued at Rs 60,000. Following a raid, excise officials discovered 12 LSD stamps stashed inside her scooter and bag and spent 72 days in jail.

    Fake LSD stamp case: Kerala High Court quashes FIR against beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    Thrissur: The owner of a beauty parlour in Chalakudy, Sheela Sunny has finally justice in the false LSD (a highly potent hallucinogen) stamp case. The Kerala High Court on Wednesday (July 5) quashed the FIR registered against her in a plea submitted by Sheela Sunny. As the case has been quashed, her mobile phone and scooter will be released by the police.  
     

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
