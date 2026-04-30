AIIMS Delhi expert Dr. Sheffali Gulati warns that children are especially vulnerable to heatwave risks. She advises frequent hydration, avoiding outdoor exposure, and watching for symptoms like irritability or fast breathing to prevent complications.

AIIMS Expert Warns of Heatwave Risks for Children

Amid rising temperatures, Dr. Sheffali Gulati, Professor of Paediatrics at AIIMS Delhi, cautions that children are especially vulnerable to heatwave-related health risks and need close care, adequate hydration, and protection from outdoor exposure to prevent complications. On heatwave impact, Dr Sheffali Gulati told ANI, "Children are more vulnerable. We should ensure that they have good hydration. So give them small portions of fluids frequently, which are not heavy in sugar. They should prevent any outdoor activities. If a child has epilepsy, they may have more seizures during this time. Children with underlying problems can face aggravation, so they have to be particularly careful. Infants will be very much important to see because they cannot manifest their thirst, so they have to be given fluids around the clock and kept in a cool environment."

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Symptoms and Long-Term Neurodevelopmental Impact

Dr Sheffali highlights the critical link between heat-related physical symptoms and long-term neurodevelopmental health in children, emphasising the need for immediate preventive care. "Children should wear loose comfortable clothes. If a child is becoming irritable, experiences fast breathing, higher pulse rate, or drowsiness, they should increase their fluid intake and seek consultation. It has been shown that children may have issues with behaviour and their cognition in the long run. So neurodevelopmental conditions have to be also kept in mind. So this can affect the child holistically. Hence basic preventions are important and preventive steps as advice should be taken," she said.

General Precautions for Outdoor Exposure

On mitigating heat impact, Dr Naval Vikram, Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, speaking to ANI, said that people who work under circumstances where they are exposed to heatwave conditions should wear loose clothes and keep their heads covered. "Take a rest of 15-20 minutes in the shade after every two hours of work if possible. Keep taking fluids so body stays hydrated... Keep taking fluids every 30 to 45 minutes," he added.

IMD Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department,"Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 29th& 30th April & during 02nd -05th May; Uttar Pradesh on 29th & 30th April; West Rajasthan on 29th and during 02nd -05th May; East Rajasthan during 29th April 05th May." (ANI)