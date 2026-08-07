A verbal spat between AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar and BJP MLA Ravi Negi marked the Delhi Assembly session. The House also witnessed a war of words over Question Hour, with the BJP criticising LoP Atishi for her absence.

A heated exchange took place between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Kumar and BJP MLA Ravi Negi in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday, with the two legislators rising from their respective seats and engaging in a verbal confrontation. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta termed the incident "very unfortunate" and warned that action would have to be taken if members continued to clash with each other.

War of Words Over Question Hour, LoP's Absence

The issue of Question Hour also triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and Opposition AAP. Responding to AAP MLA Jarnail Singh's remarks on the absence of Question Hour, Minister Kapil Mishra alleged that the previous government had not held even five Question Hours during its five-year tenure. Mishra also criticised Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi for being in Goa, saying her absence from the Assembly showed her seriousness towards the proceedings. "Your government did not conduct even five Question Hours during its five-year tenure. Your Leader of Opposition being in Goa shows how serious you are. Today is such an important day for the daughters of Delhi, yet the Leader of Opposition is absent from the House," Mishra said.

Minister Parvesh Verma also targeted the Opposition, saying that Atishi was in Goa and had no interest in the Monsoon Session.

AI-Enabled Live Telecast Introduced

Meanwhile, Speaker Vijendra Gupta announced that the live telecast of the Delhi Assembly had been made AI-enabled. He said the system would allow the proceedings to be transcribed and heard in different languages simultaneously.

AAP MLA Flags Delhi's 'Crisis-Ridden' Healthcare System

Further, AAP MLA Aaley Mohammad Iqbal raised the issue of the health system of the Delhi Govt in the Assembly House "Delhi's public healthcare system is in a state of crisis. I was there in LNJP Hospital yesterday night, and it took nearly two-and-a-half hours to get a ventilator bed. Patients requiring procedures such as stent implantation or orthopaedic rods are being asked to purchase from outside. Private bouncers have been deployed at LNJP and GB Pant Hospital, and they often misbehave with patients. Patients are being given waiting periods of up to two years for MRI and CT scan appointments. Delhi government should increase the number of ventilators and ICU beds at LNJP and GB Pant hospitals," Iqbal said.

Concerns Raised Over Food Adulteration

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh raised the issue of food adulteration during session and urged the Food and Supplies Minister to take strict action. "Today, adulteration is rampant in food and almost every essential commodity. The middle class is the worst affected. The Food & Supplies Minister should inform the House about the action being taken in such cases, how many samples have been collected, and what action has been initiated based on those findings. So far, the Food Safety Department has not established an effective mechanism to tackle this issue. District-level teams should be constituted to conduct regular sampling, ensure continuous testing, and take strict action against violators. Toxic junk food is also being served to children in private school canteens. These canteens should be investigated as well," Singh said.