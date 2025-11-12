The Union Health Ministry, WHO, and Jhpiego held a national workshop to strengthen India's nursing and midwifery sector. The event aimed to review initiatives, identify challenges, and share innovative models for governance, education, and workforce management.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Jhpiego, convened a three-day National Consultation and Experience Sharing Workshop on Nursing Policy Priorities and Best Practices in India to strengthen policy dialogue and advance reforms in the nursing and midwifery sector.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the workshop brought together key stakeholders, including policymakers, senior government officials, regulators, nursing educators, professional associations, and development partners from across the country. The consultation aimed to review ongoing initiatives, identify emerging challenges, and share innovative models to strengthen nursing governance, education, and workforce management in alignment with India's health sector priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Strengthening India's Healthcare Backbone

Addressing the gathering, Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, highlighted that nurses and midwives form the backbone and one of the most important pillars of India's healthcare system. She emphasised that, along with Ayushman Aarogya Mandir and ASHA workers, they are instrumental in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). She also noted that India's recent reforms, including the establishment of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC), adoption of competency-based curricula, and initiatives to modernise regulatory frameworks, are major milestones in strengthening the nursing ecosystem. She further underscored that the best practices emerging from each State during this workshop should serve as guiding inputs for national policy formulation, and other States should take note of these models for wider replication and improvement of the nursing sector across the country.

Focus on Quality Training and Education

Speaking at the occasion, Professor VK Paul, Member, Health, Niti Aayog, commended the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and WHO for convening this important consultation. India's health system is globally recognised for providing quality healthcare, owing significantly to the strength and dedication of its nursing workforce. He reiterated that nursing is the backbone of India's comprehensive healthcare system, he added. Expressing concern over the quality of training of nurses, Paul noted that this remains a critical area of focus. He stressed the need for reforms in nursing education and called for greater emphasis on in-service training and skill enhancement to ensure high standards of care and professional excellence.

India's Global Contribution to Nursing

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Payden, WHO Representative to India, lauded the country's significant progress in advancing the nursing and midwifery sector. She highlighted that India has emerged as one of the world's largest contributors to the global nursing workforce. Dr. Payden also observed that the projected decline in the shortage of nurses in the WHO South-East Asia Region by 2030 can be largely attributed to the advancements and policy initiatives undertaken by India.

Key Policy Priorities and Future Outlook

Participants deliberated on policy priorities such as equitable workforce distribution, quality assurance in education and training institutions, leadership development, and career progression opportunities for nursing professionals. They emphasised the importance of aligning national nursing strategies with the findings of the State of the World's Nursing 2025 Report and leveraging international collaborations to advance capacity-building and best practices.

Over the three days, the workshop will feature technical sessions, panel discussions, and state presentations showcasing innovations in nursing education, workforce planning, and digital learning. The deliberations aim to foster evidence-based policymaking and cross-learning among states to ensure a resilient, skilled, and empowered nursing workforce across India. (ANI)