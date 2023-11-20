'Healing Monday': Post-World Cup defeat, this Gurugram firm offered staff leave to recover

The revelation was substantiated by an official email from the company, which confirmed the announcement. Gupta shared the screenshots of the communication on X, previously Twitter, further affirming the gesture made by Marketing Moves Agency.

In the aftermath of India's heart-wrenching loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, an empathetic move by a Gurugram-based company, Marketing Moves Agency, emerged, offering a one-day relaxation leave to its employees to help them recuperate from the emotional impact of the defeat.

Following the World Cup final, Diksha Gupta, an employee of the agency, took to LinkedIn to express the challenges her team faced coping with the loss. However, an unexpected gesture from their boss, Chirag Alawadhi, changed the tone. Gupta shared her surprise as the employees received a message granting a one-day leave relaxation due to the impact of India's loss. The message emphasized the company's recognition of the emotional toll on team members and aimed to provide a space for everyone to regroup and rebound, signing off with an optimistic note of coming back stronger.

India's defeat sparked a wave of social media requests for what users dubbed as the "#MondayestMondayEver," an attempt to express collective mourning over the loss. The hashtag trended on Twitter, with many advocating for a national holiday to allow fans the time to process their disappointment and recover from the emotional impact of the match's outcome.