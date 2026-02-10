HDFC employee Astha Singh clarified her viral video was a 'misrepresented' spat with a colleague's husband, not a customer. She said her caste mention was prompted and plans legal action against the man for damaging her image online.

HDFC bank employee Astha Singh, whose video of a verbal spat with a man made rounds on social media, on Tuesday clarified that the incident is being "misrepresented," adding that it was a response to her colleague's husband's misbehaviour, not related to any customer.

Employee Clarifies Viral Video

Speaking to ANI, Singh said her caste mention was prompted and that she's proud of her Thakur background. She plans to pursue legal action regarding the misrepresented incident.

"... This incident has been misrepresented and is not related to any customer. The matter involves my colleague's husband, who misbehaved with me, and the video was my response to that behaviour. I mentioned my caste only because I was asked to. I am a Thakur and proud of it," Astha said while speaking to ANI.

She expressed disappointment over the incident being painted as one of "casteism," and said that it maligned her image online, asserting legal action against the man.

"Unfortunately, the matter is being given a different colour. The colleague I was referring to is a Brahmin. I will certainly take legal action, as this has damaged my image on social media...," she said.

Context of the Altercation

She further said that the man had quarrelled with other staff members as well, over her wife's early relief from the bank, but that her banter with him had been recorded.

"She had come to submit her resignation and wanted same-day relief, over which her husband had a banter with almost everyone. He faced me too in the same frustration and disrespected me. So he had a brawl with everyone; it's just that mine went viral," she said.

What the Viral Video Showed

In the viral video, Astha Singh expresses anger over a man. Other bank employees can be seen trying to calm down a visibly angry Astha Singh.

"To hell with you. Thakur hoon main (I am a Thakur), Do not mess with me," she reacted angrily. (ANI)