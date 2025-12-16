President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to the heroes of the 1971 India-Pakistan War on the 54th Vijay Diwas, recalling their courage and sacrifice that led to India's historic victory and the liberation of Bangladesh.

President Murmu pays tributes to 1971 war heroes

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid tributes to the heroes of the 1971 India-Pakistan War on the occasion of the 54th Vijay Diwas, remembering their courage, sacrifice and unwavering devotion to the nation. The 1971 war marked a decisive victory for India and led to the liberation of Bangladesh. Recalling the valour and patriotism of the armed forces, President Murmu bowed to the supreme sacrifice made by soldiers in the service of the nation and expressed her deep gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for their role in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and honour.

In a post on X, the President wrote, "On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country..."

The President said Vijay Diwas stands as a symbol of the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces and serves as a reminder of one of the most significant chapters in India's military history. She said the sacrifices made by soldiers during the 1971 war would forever remain etched in the nation's collective memory.

President recalls Operation Sindoor, stresses on self-reliance

Further, President Murmu also recalled the courage and valour displayed by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, India's responsive strike to Pakistan following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people. She emphasised the professionalism, preparedness and determination of the forces in countering terrorism and protecting national security. She highlighted the vigilance, self-reliance, commitment to service, and the use of state-of-the-art warfare techniques in destroying the terror sites in Pakistan.

"The Indian Army's 'Empowerment through Indigenisation' initiative reflects a commitment to being prepared for future challenges. In Operation Sindoor, the army has demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serve as an inspiration for the entire nation. I extend my best wishes to all soldiers and their families. Jai Hind!" she added.

PM Modi, Indian Army commemorate Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas is observed every year on December 16 to mark India's historic military victory in the 1971 war, which resulted in the surrender of Pakistani forces and the creation of the independent nation of Bangladesh. The day stands as a reminder of the bravery, discipline and strategic excellence displayed by the Indian Armed Forces during one of the most significant military campaigns in the country's history.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courageous armed forces personnel who fought relentlessly in the 1971 war and paid tribute to their unmatched spirit of nationalism and sacrifice." On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

Across the country, Vijay Diwas was marked with various commemorative events. The Eastern Command of the Indian Army observed the occasion by organising a Military Tattoo in Kolkata, West Bengal, showcasing military traditions, discipline and ceremonial drills. Alongside this, the Indian Army recalled the heroism and nationalism of the Indian Armed Forces by sharing the historic tale of the liberation of Bangladesh in a social media post from the Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

'A triumph that reshaped India's military history'

In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote, "Vijay Diwas is not just a date - it stands as the symbol of the historic and decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War."

They described the battle as a triumph that reshaped India's military history, stating, "It was a victory where the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces fought shoulder-to-shoulder, together giving the Bangladesh Liberation struggle its decisive thrust toward freedom... A triumph that reshaped India's military history, redrew the map of South Asia and gave birth to a new nation - Bangladesh," the post read.

The Indian Army noted that the victory ended the mayhem and cruelty of the Pakistani Army, faced by a large community. The Indian Army, in just 13 days, dissolved at least 93,000 Pakistani soldiers into surrendering, marking it as one of the largest military surrenders in the world. (ANI)