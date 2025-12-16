The Lok Sabha's Tuesday session features a packed agenda including Question Hour, laying of papers by several ministers, and the presentation of committee reports. Key legislative business includes the introduction of the Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill.

The Lok Sabha is set for a packed legislative and procedural agenda on Tuesday, with the House scheduled to take up questions, laying of official papers, presentation of multiple Parliamentary Committee reports, ministerial statements on implementation of committee recommendations, and introduction and consideration of Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill. The proceedings will begin at 11 am with Question Hour, during which questions submitted in a separate list will be asked and answered.

According to the revised List of Business, Several Union Ministers will lay papers on the Table of the House. These include Jitin Prasada (Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Krishan Pal (Ministry of Cooperation), Ramdas Athawale (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment), Ram Nath Thakur (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), Nityanand Rai (Ministry of Home Affairs), S. P. Singh Baghel (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying), B. L. Verma (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment), Kamlesh Paswan (Ministry of Rural Development), Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma (Ministry of Heavy Industries), Murlidhar Mohol (Ministry of Cooperation), and George Kurian (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying).

Parliamentary Committee Reports

Under committee business, Shrirang Appa Barne and Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke will lay the Statement of the Standing Committee on Energy, presenting the final Action Taken by the Government on the observations and recommendations contained in the Eighth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) concerning the Fourth Report on Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the Ministry of Power.

In the railways sector, Dr. CM Ramesh and Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo will present the Sixth Report (2025-26) of the Standing Committee on Railways on the subject of increasing freight-related earnings of Indian Railways and the development of Dedicated Freight Corridors. They will also present statements on the final actions taken by the Government on the recommendations contained in the Second Action Taken Report on Demands for Grants (2024-25) and the Fifth Action Taken Report on Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the Ministry of Railways.

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Jugal Kishore will present reports of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. These include the Twenty-second Report on action taken on recommendations regarding the functioning of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (2024-25), and the Twenty-third Report on action taken on recommendations relating to 'Clean and Green Village: Role of Panchayats (2024-25)'.

Ministerial Statements

Under statements by Ministers, Jitin Prasada will make statements on the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 191st and 192nd Reports of the Standing Committee on Commerce, pertaining to Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the Department of Commerce and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Pabitra Margherita will also make a statement on the implementation status of recommendations contained in the Second Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on Demands for Grants (2024-25) of the Ministry of Textiles.

Legislative Business and New Bills

The House will also take up a motion by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking reference of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, to a Joint Committee of Parliament. The proposed Joint Committee will comprise 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, with a quorum of one-third of its total membership, and is mandated to submit its report by the last day of the first part of the Budget Session 2026.

In legislative business, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will seek leave to introduce the Viksit Bharat Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which aims to establish a rural development framework aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, including a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per year for rural households.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also move for leave to introduce the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, proposing amendments to the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956 and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999.

The agenda further includes Matters under Rule 377 and the consideration and passage of the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025, to be moved by Arjun Ram Meghwal to repeal certain enactments and amend others. (ANI)