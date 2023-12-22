Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Hawa nikal gayi': Rahul Gandhi taunts BJP MPs for 'running away' during Parliament security breach

    Rahul Gandhi's comments were directed at the response of BJP MPs when intruders breached security, releasing smoke in the Lok Sabha. He pointed out the swift retreat of the BJP members, highlighting their fear despite their vocal assertions of patriotism.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 5:53 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing demonstration against the suspension of Opposition MPs from Parliament, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday (December 22) highlighted recent breach of security within the Lok Sabha. Addressing the gathering at Jantar Mantar, Gandhi's pointed comment, "Those claiming patriotism lost their nerve," shed light on the response of BJP members during the breach, sparking a critical evaluation of their actions.

    The incident, where individuals entered the Lok Sabha and released smoke, triggered a quick exit by BJP representatives. Gandhi's observation of their reaction emphasized the disparity between claimed patriotism and the exhibited response during a security threat.

    The Congress leader raised pertinent questions about the breach, particularly regarding the ease with which individuals managed to carry gas cylinders into the Parliament premises. His concerns extended beyond the intrusion itself, pondering the potential risks associated with such unimpeded access and the possibilities it might entail.

    In his discourse, Gandhi didn't just critique the security lapse but also linked the breach to larger socio-economic issues. He connected the intrusion to the backdrop of unemployment, suggesting that the individuals involved might have aimed to highlight this pervasive issue through their unconventional actions.

    His remarks encompassed not just the security flaw but the underlying motives behind the breach. Gandhi's commentary effectively fused the incident with the broader context of societal challenges, using it as a platform to address larger concerns beyond the immediate security breach.

