    Excise policy case: Delhi Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

    During the plea's arguments, Singh's counsel highlighted discrepancies in statements, particularly between accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses, regarding allegations of bribes paid to Singh.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    In a recent development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday (December 22) declined the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, pertaining to the alleged money laundering case associated with the Delhi excise policy scam.

    The Special Judge MK Nagpal dismissed the bail application filed by the Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, in connection with the ongoing case. The court's decision came after it adjourned proceedings on Thursday, reserving the verdict for December 22.

    Opposing Singh's bail plea, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigation, expressing concerns that Singh's release could potentially disrupt the probe, tamper with evidence, and influence witnesses.

    Adding a political dimension, the Election Commission announced the upcoming elections for four Rajya Sabha seats, including three from Delhi and one from Sikkim, scheduled for January 19. Notably, the tenure of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta, and Narain Dass Gupta, all AAP representatives, concludes on January 27 next year.

    Sanjay Singh currently remains in judicial custody subsequent to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on charges related to money laundering linked with the Delhi excise policy.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
