Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Strong action taken against agents for duping Indians to work in Russian Army: Govt

    The CBI conducted a massive search operation in seven cities in connection with a human trafficking network taking Indians to the Russia-Ukraine war zone. This came a day after the MEA confirmed that a youth from Hyderabad was killed in the war.
     

    Have strongly taken up matter': Government on Indians duped into working for Russian Army gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it had "strongly" addressed the issue of Indians who were reportedly tricked into joining the Russian army during its conflict with Ukraine. The MEA stated that they are requesting the "early discharge" of these citizens of India. Notably, it has been established that two Indians lost their lives in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    During a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army. We have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for early discharge of such Indian nationals." The statement stated that following searches in many locations and the gathering of evidence implicating the CBI, the agency had taken down a human trafficking network.

    Jaiswal said that around 20 people have contacted reached out and govment is doing its best to locate them. The statement further said "strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises."

    "The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents", he said.

    "We urge Indian citizens once more to reject offers from spies to work as support workers for the Russian Army. There is a serious risk to one's life in this. We are still dedicated to seeing our citizens working as support personnel in the Russian Army released as soon as possible and returned home," it added.

    Earlier reports of two Indian nationals, who were duped into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine were confirmed. A 30-year-old from Hyderabad, Mohammed Asfan, was confirmed dead by the MEA. A 23-year-old Indian man from Gujarat who was serving as a "helper" for the Russian Army during its continuing conflict with Ukraine was the other person murdered in the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sudha Murty appreciates President's nod for Rajya Sabha, says 'I've been given more responsibility' vkp

    'Son-in-law's politics is different...': Sudha Murthy eyes bigger platform to serve poor after RS nomination

    Mood toh...': PM Modi's quirky response to BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast request (WATCH) gcw

    'Mood toh...': PM Modi's quirky response to BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast request (WATCH)

    UP Shocker: Man sets wife ablaze for stopping him from drinking alcohol in Budaun anr

    UP Shocker: Man sets wife ablaze for stopping him from drinking alcohol in Budaun

    Bengaluru water crisis: Resident of posh gated community rush to nearby mall to use washrooms; check post gcw

    Bengaluru water crisis: Resident of posh gated community rush to nearby mall to use washrooms; check post

    Maha Shivratri shocker: 14 children electrocuted during procession in Rajasthan's Kota; WATCH viral video anr

    Maha Shivratri shocker: 14 children electrocuted during procession in Rajasthan's Kota; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    WATCH: Mukesh Ambani terms Shah Rukh Khan as son Anant's 'grandfather' at pre-wedding festivities RKK

    WATCH: Mukesh Ambani terms Shah Rukh Khan as son Anant’s ‘godfather’ at pre-wedding festivities

    Major Security Boost: Over 1000 National Guard deployed to New York subways in crime-fighting initiative avv

    Major Security Boost: Over 1000 National Guard deployed to New York subways in crime-fighting initiative

    6 reasons why you must read Shrimad Bhagavad Gita before old age anr

    6 reasons why you must read Shrimad Bhagavad Gita before old age

    After water crisis, Karnataka grapples with power shortage vkp

    After water crisis, Karnataka grapples with power shortage

    cricket 'Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho': Spectators' chant during IND vs ENG Test while Shubman Gill bats goes viral (WATCH) osf

    'Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho': Spectators' chant during IND vs ENG Test while Shubman Gill bats goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon