A dramatic scene unfolded in the Supreme Court of India on Monday when a lawyer allegedly attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, while proceedings were underway. The lawyer went near the dais and attempted to remove his shoe and throw it at the judge. Security personnel present in court intervened and escorted the lawyer out and detained him.

While being escorted out of the courtroom, he shouted, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan”, said a lawyer present in the courtroom.

The CJI remained unfazed and asked the lawyers present in court to continue with their arguments.

"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he said.

The incident was possibly sparked by CJI Gavai's comments in a previous case related to the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho. While dismissing that case, he had said, “Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission etc."

The observation had caused a furore on social media, with many accusing the CJI of hurting religious sentiments. Addressing the controversy in open court two days later, CJI Gavai said that he meant no disrespect. "I respect all religions...This happened on social media," he said.

Representing the Central government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had backed the CJI, saying that reactions to events often get blown out of proportion on social media.

"We have seen this...There is Newton's law which says every action has equal reaction, but now every action has disproportionate social media reaction, milord," he said.