Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini praised the 41st State Livestock Exhibition as a symbol of rural culture and the resolve for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He also lauded the Union Budget 2026-27, calling it a visionary step towards a developed India by 2047.

CM Saini Hails State Livestock Exhibition

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said it was a moment of great pride for him to be present at the closing ceremony of the 41st State Livestock Exhibition in Kurukshetra.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the three-day exhibition is a living example of Haryana's rich rural culture, strong livestock traditions, and collective resolve to achieve the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He added that the state government is continuously working to empower farmers and livestock owners through various schemes and initiatives, with the aim of making Haryana self-reliant and prosperous.

CM Welcomes 'Visionary' Union Budget

A day earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, describing it as people-focused and aligned with the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking in Panchkula, Saini said the Budget reflects the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047 and will be seen as a milestone in that journey.

Calling it a visionary document, he said, "The vision of Prime Minister Modi, his resolve for a developed India by 2047, will see this budget as a milestone in achieving that developed India. This is a visionary and historic document. It is a glorious day for all of us. On this auspicious occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, this budget is dedicated to the welfare of the people and the uplift of the poorest of the poor. He added that the three main pillars of the Budget are speed, capacity and inclusive growth. (ANI)