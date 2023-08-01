Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

    Bengaluru will host the 5th World Coffee Conference from Sep 25-28, focusing on 'Sustainability through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture.' The event will feature global leaders, including brand ambassador Rohan Bopanna, and showcase coffee-related exhibitions and workshops with the mascot Coffee Swami.

    Bengaluru to host India's first Coffee Conference in September
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 9:14 AM IST

    India’s IT capital is all set to host the World Coffee Conference, for the first time in the country. This will be the fifth conference, which will commence from September 25 to 28. The intergovernmental organisation, International Coffee Organisation (ICO), decided this feat and unveiled their logo at an event on Monday, July 31. 

    The CEO of the Coffee Board of India, K G Jagadeesha stated that Tennis star Rohan Bopanna will be the Brand ambassador for this year’s conference. The conference will be held at Bengaluru with the joint collaboration of ICO and the Coffee Board of India.

    Iced to Mocha: 5 popular Cold Coffee drinks loved in India

    The Central theme of the event will be, ‘Sustainability through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture’. The logo and the themes were unveiled at the same time at the event. The WCC will host producers, roasters, exporters, and policymakers related to Coffee, from various countries of the world. 

    The Conference will feature exhibitions, a marketplace, skill-building workshops, and programmes and Global leaders and CEOs from all over the world will participate in the conference and attend the forums. 

    World Coffee Conference

    The conference will commence with Circular Economy and Agriculture. Financing mechanism, Quality of coffee and various types of coffee will be exhibited in the conference. The Speciality of Coffee will also be discussed in the forum. The various opportunities in coffee agriculture, technology and the world are the topics to be discussed in the conference. 

    The International Coffee Organisation was established under the United Nations. It came to existence in the year 1963. This organisation represents 93% of coffee produced in the world.

    Karnataka govt's milk price hike triggers increase in hotel meal, snack costs

    The Mascot for this year’s conference is said to be Coffee Swami, as reported on the WCC website. It will depict the Indian tradition and dress in a modern avatar. Notably, South India fames to be a very rich source of coffee production in the world. 

    The previous WCC editions were held in England in 2001, Brazil in 2005, Guatemala in 2010 and Ethiopia in the year 2016.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 9:14 AM IST
