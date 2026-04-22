A wedding farewell in Sirsa, Haryana, turned tragic when a speeding car hit a cameraman recording the bride’s bidaai. CCTV footage shows the man being thrown into the air as the car lost control. The video has gone viral, sparking debate on road safety. While some blamed reckless driving, others pointed out unsafe filming on a busy road.

A wedding farewell in Sirsa, Haryana, turned into a shocking accident when a speeding car crashed into people gathered for the bride’s bidaai. The incident happened early in the morning, around 6:22 am, when family members and guests were standing outside to see the bride off. The atmosphere was emotional but joyful, as is common during such moments.

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CCTV captures the exact moment

The entire incident was caught on CCTV and has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, a cameraman can be seen standing in the middle of the road, recording the bride’s farewell as vehicles begin to move. As he focuses on capturing the moment, a fast-moving hatchback suddenly appears from the left side.

The car, said to be out of control, heads straight towards the crowd.

Cameraman hit and thrown into the air

Before anyone could react, the speeding car hit the cameraman.

The impact was so strong that he was thrown into the air. The video also shows two men trying to signal him to move aside, but there was very little time to escape.

Within seconds, the joyful scene turned into panic. Dust filled the air, people screamed, and then there was silence.

Questions over road safety

The accident has raised serious concerns about road safety and awareness.

Many people pointed out that the cameraman was standing on an active road without proper caution. Others said the driver’s high speed and loss of control were equally dangerous.

The incident highlights how both reckless driving and unsafe behaviour on roads can lead to tragic outcomes.

Social media reactions divided

The viral video has triggered strong reactions online.

Some users called the accident deeply painful and said such moments stay with families forever. Others stressed that speed and carelessness can destroy lives in seconds.

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At the same time, a few people criticised the cameraman for standing in the middle of a busy road, calling it risky and unsafe.

There were also emotional messages asking whether people will ever learn from such accidents.