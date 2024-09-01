Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana SHOCKER! Migrant worker from Bengal lynched on suspicion of eating beef; 2 teens among 7 detained

    Five men and two teenagers have been detained in Haryana for allegedly lynching Sabir Malik, a 24-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal, on suspicion of consuming beef.

    Haryana SHOCKER! Migrant worker from Bengal lynched on suspicion of eating beef; 2 teens among 7 detained shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    In a disturbing turn of events, five men linked to a cow vigilante group have been arrested, and two minors detained, for allegedly lynching a 24-year-old migrant worker from Bengal. Sabir Malik's tragic death unfolded in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district on August 28, fueled by unfounded suspicions that migrant workers in the village were consuming beef.

    The incident ignited swift condemnation from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who denounced the violence, stating, “Mob lynching is unacceptable. We’ve implemented strict laws for cow safety and preservation. There’s no compromise when it comes to protecting cows. People are very devoted, and villagers often react strongly when they hear about cow slaughter. I urge them to exercise caution and avoid such actions,” according to a report by Times of India.

    In sharp contrast, Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed criticized the ruling BJP government, asserting, “There is nothing called law and order in Haryana. Antisocial elements, goons and criminals are moving freely under the garb of cow vigilantes.”

    Sabir Malik had relocated to Haryana a year ago, leaving behind his family in Basanti, South 24 Parganas. His return home on August 30 was marked by sorrow, as his body was received by his grieving relatives. The West Bengal Migrant Workers Welfare Board has pledged support to Malik's family during this harrowing time.

    The turmoil began on August 27 when rumors spread that migrant labourers from Assam and Bengal were involved in beef consumption in Hansawas Khurd village. This led to a chaotic scene where vigilantes and locals searched the migrants’ homes and kitchens. Police intervened, finding cooked meat and collecting samples for testing. Six migrant workers were initially detained for precautionary reasons.

    The following day, Malik’s lifeless body was discovered near Bhandwa village. A murder case was filed against four youths, and Malik’s family received his remains. According to a police complaint by Malik’s brother-in-law, the youths had deceived Malik into meeting them at a bus stand under the guise of offering scrap material, then brutally assaulted him before abducting him.

    On August 29, seven individuals, including two minors, were detained. The minors were placed in a juvenile facility. The primary suspects identified as Sahil alias Pappi, Kamaljeet, Mohit, Ravinder alias Kalia, and Abhishek alias Shaka are from Charkhi Dadri and Rohtak districts. Four have been remanded in police custody for interrogation.

    With safety concerns mounting, many migrant workers have started leaving the village. Charkhi Dadri SP Pooja Vashisht confirmed that additional police forces have been stationed near the migrant quarters to ensure their protection.

