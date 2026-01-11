Haryana reports a 40% reduction in extortion incidents in 2025 following a major crackdown on organised crime. Police foiled nine targeted-murder plots and are intensifying efforts to dismantle gangs, including their overseas operations.

Haryana has recorded a 40 per cent reduction in extortion-related incidents in 2025, compared to 2024, yielding strong results in the crackdown on organised crime and extortion rackets. During a high-level review meeting, Director General of Police Ajay Singhal at the Police Headquarters shared that police teams successfully foiled nine major targeted-murder conspiracies, preventing large-scale criminal violence and restoring public confidence.

Uncompromising Stance on Organised Crime

Opening the session, DGP Singhal highlighted the growing threats posed by gangsters and their overseas handlers, making it clear that no individual spreading fear or intimidation in the state will be spared. Emphasising an uncompromising approach, DGP Singhal stated that individuals who create an atmosphere of fear among citizens will be treated on par with terrorists and dealt with under the harshest provisions of law. He stressed that the only effective way to dismantle organised crime is to examine the entire structure of these gangs and strike at the core sources of their power.

Tackling Overseas Operations and Technology

During the meeting, Inspector General, Special Task Force (STF), Satish Balan delivered a detailed presentation outlining the operational architecture and technological mechanisms used by organised criminal groups. He revealed that several gangsters operate from abroad, managing their networks through social media platforms, encrypted applications, and internet-based calling systems. Using virtual numbers and fake online identities, these criminals issue instructions, coordinate operations, and even attempt to recruit from abroad. IG Balan informed attendees that STF is maintaining continuous surveillance of these individuals and is working closely with international agencies to facilitate their deportation.

DGP Singhal emphasised the need to further strengthen coordination, noting that no country wants to shelter criminals and that global cooperation is essential.

Countering Youth Recruitment via Social Media

The meeting also raised concern over the growing trend of young people being influenced by gangsters through rapidly expanding social media channels. Criminals lure impressionable youth into performing minor tasks and gradually push them into serious offences, while gang leaders remain protected in remote or foreign locations. To counter this trend, officials recommended expanding awareness and counselling programs among youth alongside ongoing technical surveillance. They also emphasised the need to map specific regions where criminal influence is rising, enabling targeted prevention measures at the grassroots level.

Directive to Dismantle Entire Criminal Ecosystem

The meeting concluded with a strong directive from DGP Singhal to intensify and sustain the campaign against organised crime. He stated that this fight cannot end with arrests alone; it must continue until the entire ecosystem of organised crime, including its financial foundation, is dismantled completely. (ANI)