Haryana Police have launched an intensive search operation to locate a two-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Singda village, Karnal, while playing outside on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are investigating all possible angles.

Search Operation for Missing Toddler in Karnal

Karnal (Haryana) [India], October 29 (ANI): As an intensive search operation continues to trace a two-year-old boy who mysteriously disappeared from Singda village, the Haryana Police said they are investigating the case from "all possible angles" and have mapped multiple CCTV routes to track down the missing toddler. The toddler reportedly went missing on Wednesday afternoon while playing outside his residence.

According to the father (Lalchand) of the missing child, the incident occurred around 2:00 PM shortly after he returned home with his daughter from school. "I returned home with my daughter, had tea, and my two-year-old son was playing outside in the street. My wife went to give tea to our daughter, and I stepped out to visit a shop in the village. About an hour and a half later, my family called in panic, saying the child was nowhere to be found. We searched the entire neighbourhood and then lodged a complaint with the police. We have no enmity or dispute with anyone," Lalchand said.

Police Investigation and Response

Deployment of Specialized Teams

Upon receiving information from the police control room around 3:00 PM, teams from the Nissing Police Station rushed to the spot and lodged a case. Nissing Police Station SHO Ishwar Singh stated that multiple angles are being investigated and specialised teams have been mobilised. "We received a call that a two-year-old child had gone missing from Singda village. A case was immediately registered on the father's complaint. We have mapped three routes emerging from the house and deployed personnel to scan CCTV footage. We also called diver Pragat Singh to search the village pond (johad) adjacent to the house. House-to-house and rooftop searches are underway. A sniffer dog squad has also been requisitioned to assist in the operation," the SHO said.

Ongoing Efforts to Locate the Child

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandeep Singh, who reached the spot to oversee the ongoing operation, assured that law enforcement agencies are making every possible effort to trace the minor. "Our teams are conducting thorough search operations across the village, examining nearby premises, and scanning CCTV footage. Divers have also examined the water body. This is a matter of investigation, and the police are working on all possible angles," DSP Sandeep Singh said.

Pragat Singh, a renowned diver from the 'Aakhri Umeed Foundation', who arrived at the scene late Wednesday night with his team to scour the village pond, noted that nothing was found in the water body during the initial operation. "We received an alert from the Nissing SHO regarding the missing child and reached the spot with our team. We thoroughly checked the pond located close to the residence, but found no trace of the child. Given that the toddler was barely learning to walk, it is unlikely that he wandered very far on his own. The police are continuing their search from multiple angles," the diver said.

Further search operations by the Karnal police and local authorities remain underway. (ANI)

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