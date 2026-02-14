Haryana Minister Anil Vij and Kaithal SP Upasana were in a heated spat after Vij ordered the suspension of an ASI in a land fraud case. The SP refused, citing rules, as the cop belonged to another district, leading to a public confrontation.

Minister, SP in Heated Spat Over Cop's Suspension

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij and the District Superintendent of Police Upasana on Friday engaged in a heated verbal exchange after she allegedly refused to carry out his orders to suspend a police officer in a land sale fraud case. The alleged incident happened during a meeting of the District Grievance Redressal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Land Fraud Case

According to reports, ASI Sandeep Kumar, posted with the Karnal Police, is accused of fraud in a land dispute. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep allegedly took an advance of Rs. 7 lakh from a buyer to sell the land. Later, when the land documents were found to be incorrect, the buyer broke off the deal and demanded a refund, according to the investigating authorities.

ASI Sandeep refused to return the money, following which a case was registered at the Titram police station in Kaithal. The investigation found that Sandeep had used his influence to slow down the investigation and have the case transferred to the Economic Cell in Karnal.

Confrontation Over Jurisdictional Rules

Reportedly, Minister Vij did not agree to this development at the meeting. He ordered Kaithal SP Upasana to immediately suspend ASI Sandeep. The SP clarified that the policeman was from another district (Karnal), so suspension was not possible within her jurisdiction. She could only report the matter to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). Anil Vij became enraged and said, "I can suspend anyone in the entire Haryana. Suspend him on my orders." The SP then explained that according to the rules, she could not suspend him on her own. Later, the minister understood and said, "That's what I'm saying: write a letter to the DIG citing my order."

Minister Clarifies Stance

Speaking to the reporters, the Haryana Minister reiterated that he has not ordered SP Upasana to suspend ASI Sandeep, but has asked her to write to the DGI stating that the orders come directly from Vij. "Be it me or any officer, we are here for the people, we are here to ensure that the general public gets justice, and that is why we should treat people in the same way...I have not asked the SP to suspend; whoever has power should be told that I have given these orders (for suspension)..." he said. (ANI)