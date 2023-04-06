Haryana man called girlfriend from Canada; shot her twice, buried body in farmhouse

A man in Haryana’s Sonipat allegedly shot his girlfriend under the influence of alcohol after calling her from Canada and buried her body in a farmhouse in June last year. The police said the accused has several cases registered against him, including an attempt to murder.

A young woman was discovered dead in a field in Haryana after being reported missing by her family after coming back to India from Canada to be with her lover. Neelam, 23, was shot dead in June last year, allegedly by her boyfriend Sunil, who then buried her in his field. The cops discovered her skeleton remains in Bhiwani on Tuesday.

Sunil confessed to kidnapping Neelam and killing her, the police said. According to police officer Ravindra, he reportedly shot her twice in the head before burying her corpse in his field to cover up his crime.

Neelam's sister Roshni had complained to the police in June last year.

She claimed that her sister had passed the IELTS test and had since relocated to Canada in search of employment. In January last year, Sunil allegedly lured her back to India promising to marry her, police said.

Sunil was also gone, and Neelam's family claimed they never heard from her after her return. Although the authorities reported a kidnapping, they claim that nothing happened as a result of the allegation.

The family met with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to demand action after looking for Neelam. The Crime Investigation Agency in Bhiwani was then given the case. The team detained Sunil.

Neelam's skeletal remains were retrieved by the police from a 10-foot-deep excavation in his field based on Sunil's interrogation while in prison. The autopsy of the body has been sent to Sonipat Civil Hospital.

According to the police, Sunil had a past of criminal activity, including more than a dozen instances involving murder and illegal gun ownership.