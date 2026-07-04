The Haryana Government has transferred and posted 15 IAS and HCS officers in a major administrative reshuffle. Key appointments include Pankaj Yadav, new commissioners for Faridabad, Gurugram, and Karnal, and several other district-level changes.

The Haryana Government carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring and posting 15 IAS and HCS officers with immediate effect. The order was issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

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Key Senior Appointments

Among the key appointments, senior IAS officer Pankaj Yadav, who is serving as Principal Secretary in the Cooperation and Public Health Engineering Departments, has been given the additional charge of Chairperson, Haryana Water Resources Authority. Sanjay Joon has been appointed Commissioner, Faridabad Division, while continuing as Chairman of the Mewat Development Agency, Nuh. Ravi Prakash Gupta has been posted as Commissioner, Gurugram Division, and Rajiv Rattan has been appointed Commissioner, Karnal Division. Dhirendra Khadgata has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, and Chief Executive Officer of Faridabad Smart City Limited. Sachti Singh has been assigned the additional charge of Director, State Audit Department.

District-Level and Other Postings

Among other significant changes, Sachin Gupta has been appointed Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, and will also serve as Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak, besides holding additional charge as Director, Urban Estate, Rohtak. Aparajita has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal, while Satyender Duhan has been appointed Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, District Municipal Commissioner, Rohtak, and Director, Skill Development and Industrial Training, Haryana. Saloni Sharma has been given the additional charge of District Municipal Commissioner, Karnal. Samvartak Singh Khangwal has been appointed Additional Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Department, and Director, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, Haryana.

HCS Officer Transfers

Among HCS officers, Abhinav Siwach has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Bahadurgarh. Tarun Kumar Pawaria has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Mahendragarh. Sushil Kumar-IV has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Yamunanagar, and CEO, DRDA, Yamunanagar. Gaurav Chauhan has been given the additional charge of Land Acquisition Officer, Panchkula.

Administrative Declaration

The government also declared the posts of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, as equivalent in status and responsibilities to the Senior Scale IAS posts under the IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016. (ANI)