Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hailed the state as a sports powerhouse, awarding ₹24 crore to 417 National Games medal winners in Gurugram. He emphasised the govt's commitment to ensuring no athlete is left behind due to a lack of resources.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the state has emerged as a powerhouse of sports, asserting that Haryana is not only known for agricultural production but also for producing champions on the national and international stage. He said Haryana is no longer known only as the land of farmers and soldiers, but has earned a nationwide identity as a land of sports. From National Games to the Olympics, Haryana's presence is being felt across the country. The government's objective is that no talented sportsperson in the state should lag behind due to a lack of resources.

Celebrating Sporting Excellence

According to the release, the Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, after inaugurating the Chief Minister's Cup and distributing awards to medal winners of the 38th National Games. He awarded prize money worth about ₹24 crore to 417 medal winners and participating players of the National Games. He also honoured hockey player Padma Shri Savita Punia. He said the event is a celebration of Haryana's sporting talent, discipline, hard work and determination, and that Gurugram's sacred land was witnessing two sporting celebrations simultaneously. Present on the occasion were Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Sports Department Additional Chief Secretary Vijay Singh Dahiya and Sports Director Parth Gupta.

Haryana's Dominance at 38th National Games

CM Nayab Singh Saini said sports platforms give wings to the dreams of youth, and athletes take a pledge to take the pride of the nation to greater heights. Haryana's players delivered an outstanding performance in the 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand. A total of 689 players from the state participated in 33 different sports and won 153 medals, proving that Haryana has become a sports powerhouse. These included 48 gold, 47 silver and 58 bronze medals earned through years of hard work, sacrifice and struggle.

He said players are a source of inspiration for the state. The government is giving incentive awards of ₹7 lakh to gold medal winners, Rs 5 lakh to silver medal winners and ₹3 lakh to bronze medal winners of the National Games. Participants are also being given ₹51,000 each as encouragement. He expressed gratitude to the parents and coaches whose motivation helped these athletes bring glory to the state and the nation.

Chief Minister's Cup: Fostering Grassroots Talent

Encouraging participants of the Chief Minister's Cup, he said 3,600 players are participating in six sports competitions in this three-day event. Cash prizes of ₹1 lakh for gold, ₹70,000 for silver and Rs 50,000 for bronze winners will be given. He said the Cup reflects the government's vision of identifying and promoting talent from every village and city. Wrestlers, boxers, athletes, shooters, hockey players and many others from Haryana are bringing pride to the country.

Nation-Building Through Sports

Saini said that under the guidance of Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, programmes like Khelo India and Fit India have given a new direction to sports culture in the country. Sports are no longer just competition but a medium of nation-building. Healthy youth form the foundation of a developed India. He advised players to uphold discipline, humility and patriotism, to never be disheartened by defeat, and never be arrogant in victory.

Government's Commitment to Sports Infrastructure

The Chief Minister said the government is fully committed to the welfare and promotion of sportspersons. Over the last 11 years, Rs 989 crore has been spent on developing sports infrastructure across the state. The sports budget has been more than doubled -- from Rs 275 crore in 2014-15 to ₹602.18 crore in the current financial year. He added that Olympic, Paralympic and other international medal winners are being given cash awards up to Rs 6 crore. He said sports facilities are being expanded continuously. A Sports University has been established at Rai in Sonipat district.

A Golden Day for Haryana Sports

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Gaurav Gautam said the day would be recorded in golden letters in the country's sports history, with hundreds of players being honoured on a single occasion. Out of 689 Haryana players who participated in the 38th National Games, 153 won medals, enhancing the pride of the state and nation. He said the incentive amount transferred to players with a single click reflects respect for their struggle and dedication and will inspire future generations. He added that Haryana has become synonymous with sports. More than 50,000 players from the state are continuously participating in various competitions -- from wrestling arenas to mega sporting events and the CM Cup.

Mission Olympics 2036: Aiming for Global Glory

Despite its smaller population, Haryana is winning the highest number of medals at national and international levels. Referring to Mission Olympics 2036, he said joint efforts of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister are shaping Haryana into a sporting superpower. Through Khelo India, TOPS, CM Cup, sports nurseries, academies and Mission Olympics 2036 'Vijayi Bhav', players are being provided strong and sustainable platforms. The goal is for Haryana athletes to win medals in the 2036 Olympics. The scheme includes development of academies, centres of excellence and international-level training facilities, free medical treatment up to ₹20 lakh for injured players, insurance cover, low-interest loans and world-class coaching.

On this occasion, DC Ajay Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Haryana Sports University, Rai Ashok Kumar and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)