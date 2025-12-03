Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Centre's new Labour Codes, saying they snatch workers' rights and open avenues for exploitation. She joined an INDIA bloc protest outside Parliament, calling the laws a product of a pro-capitalist mindset.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams 'Anti-Worker' Labour Codes

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the central government over the four new Labour Codes, alleging that the government has snatched away the rights that workers and new avenues for their exploitation have been opened. Opposition parties, including Congress, held protests outside the Parliament today against the Labour Codes. Priyanka Gandhi said in a post that protections previously granted to workers "have been taken away".

"In the name of simplifying labour laws, the central government has brought in 4 new Labour Codes. Under this pretext, the government has snatched away all the rights that workers had. The protections previously granted to workers have been taken away, and new avenues for their exploitation have been opened," she said. "Through these laws, Narendra Modi ji's pro-capitalist and anti-worker mindset has once again come to the fore. The country does not accept these laws," she added.

Government Hits Back at Opposition Protest

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh criticised the Opposition for their protest in Parliament, saying their actions are aimed at grabbing media attention as they have lost public support. "These people do such things only to attract media attention because the public has rejected them. Outside of Parliament, they speak against the Speaker; nothing is left for them except doing such things," he said.

INDIA Bloc Protests at Parliament

Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi were among party leaders who joined the INDIA bloc protest on Wednesday against the four Labour Codes at Parliament premises. INDIA bloc MPs held placards during the protest and carried a banner which read "No to Corporate Jungle Raj- Yes to Labour Justice".

Four Labour Codes - the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 have been made effective by the Centre from November 21. (ANI)