Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday criticised the Congress party for its conduct as the Opposition in the Parliament, suggesting that the party has failed to maintain the dignity and respect required for the role. Speaking to the media, CM Saini urged Congress to reflect on the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to understand the role of the opposition. "The Congress Party, which is supposed to be the opposition, is unable to even fulfil its role. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the leader of the opposition. Congress should study his life to understand the role of the opposition. Perhaps they have forgotten their dignity and respect," he said.

This comes after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for a major period during the first phase of the Budget Session. The Opposition MPs led a protest over different issues, including the India-US trade deal, LoP Rahul Gandhi brining unpublished memoir of ex-Army Chief Naravane, Union Budget 2026-27. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till March 9 for the second phase of the Session.

CM Contrasts PM Modi's Governance with Congress's Rule

Sharpening his attacks, Saini said that despite having less time than the Congress to govern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the country's landscape. "Congress ruled for 55 years, and PM Modi ruled for 11 years. Congress received five times as much time as PM Modi did... What did they do to the country? The country was constantly mired in corruption. The development pace the country should have achieved was halted... In 11 years, PM Narendra Modi has transformed the country's landscape... I would like to say to my opposition colleagues that you have left no stone unturned without insulting it... Whatever work Congress has done during its tenure, it has committed scams...", the Haryana CM said.

Accusations of Misleading Farmers

He also accused Congress of "misleading and provoking" the farmers in the state, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also follows the same lead in Punjab. The criticism comes amid ongoing opposition to the India-US interim trade agreement over concerns about Indian farmers' agricultural products. Several trade and farm unions have called a nationwide strike to express their disagreement with the deal, which, according to a joint statement, opens India's agriculture market for some products, such as fruits, tree nuts, DDGs and others.

Nayab Singh Saini said he had once confronted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over this and advised him to ensure the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, as the Haryana government does. "Congress works to mislead and intimidate farmers. It provokes them with lies. And so does the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, following Congress's lead, showing grandiose promises there," he said. (ANI)