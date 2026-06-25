The Delhi Government has approved a structural audit for 44 flyovers over 15 years old to enhance commuter safety. The PWD has been sanctioned ₹11 crore to appoint consultants for this preventive maintenance initiative on critical infrastructure.

In a major step towards strengthening urban infrastructure and ensuring commuter safety, the Delhi Government has approved a comprehensive structural audit of 44 flyovers that are more than 15 years old. The Public Works Department (PWD) has received an Administrative Approval and Expenditure Sanction of ₹11 crore for the appointment of consultants to carry out the audits over the coming years. The initiative reflects a shift towards preventive maintenance and scientific assessment of critical infrastructure that supports millions of daily commuters across the national capital. Many of these flyovers were constructed between 1982 and 2010 and continue to serve as vital transport corridors despite increasing traffic volumes and ageing structures, a release said.

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'Investment in Safety and Confidence'

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh emphasised that the initiative is aimed at safeguarding public safety and preserving critical public assets. "Public safety cannot wait for a crisis. As Delhi continues to grow, the safety and reliability of our infrastructure become even more critical. Many of our flyovers have been serving citizens for more than 15 years and carry lakhs of commuters every day. By initiating a comprehensive structural audit of 44 such flyovers, we are taking a proactive and scientific approach to assess their condition, identify any potential concerns at an early stage, and plan timely interventions wherever required," he said.

"This exercise is not merely an inspection; it is an investment in the safety, confidence, and convenience of Delhi's citizens. Our government is committed not only to creating new infrastructure but also to ensuring that existing public assets remain strong, secure, and capable of serving future generations. Through this initiative, we are reinforcing our commitment to preventive maintenance, transparency, and world-class urban infrastructure standards for the people of Delhi," he stressed.

Audit Scope and Process

According to the sanctioned proposal, the selected consultant will undertake a detailed structural assessment of the identified flyovers, helping authorities evaluate their current condition, detect early signs of deterioration, and recommend necessary repairs or rehabilitation measures. The process will be carried out through a transparent and competitive bidding mechanism in accordance with government procurement norms, including GFR-2017 and CVC guidelines.

Key Flyovers Under Assessment

The audit programme has been planned in phases and includes some of Delhi's most important flyovers and grade separators. Structures identified for assessment include the Ring Road Intersection at I.P. Estate (1982), RUB Nagia Park-Shakti Nagar (1990), Naraina Flyover (2010), Mangolpuri Flyover (2008), Lajpat Nagar-Srinivaspuri Flyover (2006), Sarai Kale Khan Flyover (2003), Safdarjung (AIIMS) Flyover (2003), DND Flyover (2008), Africa Avenue-Aruna Asaf Ali Marg Flyover (2009), Grade Separator at Azadpur (2010), Ghazipur Flyover (2010) and several others.

Notably, some flyovers have been included in the audit list following complaints related to structural conditions or maintenance concerns. For instance, complaints have reportedly been received regarding the Naraina Flyover, Mangolpuri Flyover and the Lajpat Nagar-Srinivaspuri Flyover. The road-over-disused canal structure has also been flagged due to issues related to expansion joints. Additionally, the Andrews Ganj Flyover near Kendriya Vidyalaya, though not part of the initial list, has been included subsequently in the interest of commuter safety, the release said.

The scope of work for the consultant will include structural investigations, surveys, preparation of reports, cost estimates, technical recommendations, and support for any future rehabilitation works deemed necessary. Payments will be linked to milestones and deliverables, ensuring accountability throughout the project.

Ensuring Future Resilience

The structural audit is expected to provide a comprehensive health assessment of Delhi's ageing flyover network and help the government prioritise maintenance and repair works before problems escalate. As the city continues to expand and traffic demands increase, the initiative is being viewed as a significant step towards ensuring safer, more resilient, and sustainable urban infrastructure for the future. (ANI)