The SIT investigating the illegal sex determination and female foeticide racket in Pune has arrested two more accused, bringing the total to nine. The accused, a driver and an agent, allegedly transported women, recruited clients and laundered money.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the illegal sex determination and female foeticide racket recently uncovered in the rural areas of Pune district has arrested two more accused. The court has remanded both accused to police custody until June 27, a senior officer said.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Amit Bajirao Tengale and Sachin Vishwanath Kadam. With their arrest, a total of 9 accused have been held till today, according to Santosh Tasgaonkar, Police Inspector of Yavat Police Station and Chief Investigating Officer of the SIT.

Roles of the Newly Arrested Accused

Amit Tengale's Involvement

The SIT investigation revealed that Amit Tengale had been working as a driver for the main accused, Annasaheb Giri, for the past one and a half years. During this period, he allegedly transported pregnant women to various locations for illegal sex determination tests. The main accused in the case, Annasaheb Giri, transported pregnant women to various locations, while Sachin Kadam and Tengale recruited clients.

Beyond medical crimes, the group engaged in money laundering, using financial institutions to legitimise illicit earnings, and attempted to destroy evidence by secretly disposing of fetal remains. Investigators found that Tengale was also actively involved as an agent in the racket and received substantial commissions for his role. Money earned through illegal sex determination tests and unlawful abortions was reportedly deposited into his bank account. The investigation further revealed that Tengale was directly involved in disposing of fetal remains at secret locations after illegal abortions in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Sachin Kadam's Role

The second accused, Sachin Kadam, allegedly worked as an agent responsible for bringing pregnant women to the racket for sex determination tests. The investigation has also found that he played a key role in investing the proceeds generated through these illegal activities in various banks and cooperative credit societies, allegedly helping convert black money into legitimate assets.

Court Directs Thorough Probe

While granting police custody, the court directed investigators to conduct a thorough probe into the case, including determining: How many women were involved in the racket. The total number of illegal sex determination tests conducted. The flow and investment of the money generated through the illegal activities. The involvement of any additional doctors, agents, or intermediaries connected to the racket.

Police Inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved in the illegal activities or assisting the accused in any manner.

Investigation Leadership

The operation was carried out by the Yavat Police Station and the Special Investigation Team under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Additional Superintendent of Police (Baramati Division) Ganesh Biradar, and Daund Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bapurao Dadas. (ANI)