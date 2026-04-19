Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini chaired a high-level meeting to review development projects over Rs 5 crore. He directed officials to expedite work on key projects in urban development, health, tourism, and heritage, emphasising timely execution.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today chaired a high-level PRAGATI review meeting to assess the progress of major ongoing development projects costing over Rs 5 crore each across the state. Emphasising timely execution, the Chief Minister directed all departments to expedite work and resolve bottlenecks on priority, a release said.

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Infrastructure and Urban Development

During the review, the Chief Minister took stock of key projects in urban development, health infrastructure, tourism, archaeology, and emergency services. Reviewing the Rs 217 crore Augmentation Scheme for Master Water Supply in Faridabad, which involves the installation of 12 Ranney Wells along the Yamuna river floodplains, the Chief Minister was informed that overall physical progress has reached 67 percent, the release stated. Two Ranney Wells have already been completed and work is progressing on the remaining sites in a phased manner. Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to adhere strictly to the revised timelines and ensure expeditious completion of all components of the project. He also sought detailed inputs on water quality parameters and emphasized that the project must deliver safe and clean drinking water.

Regarding road infrastructure, the Chief Minister instructed the HSVP to expedite the construction of the 120-meter wide road from Bye-Pass Road to NH-8 in Rewari, which is currently at 65% physical progress.

Key New Projects Reviewed

On the proposed World-Class Shooting Range in Panchkula, the Chief Minister was informed that tender negotiations have been completed and allotment will be finalized soon. He directed officials to ensure early commencement of work.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the Integrated Aqua Park Centre of Excellence in Bhiwani and was informed that the construction will begin shortly following tender approvals. The foundation stone for the project has already been laid.

Strengthening Healthcare Facilities

Focusing on strengthening healthcare infrastructure as a top priority, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of multiple hospital projects across the State. These included the 200-bedded hospital at Fatehabad, the 100-bedded hospital at Tohana, the upgradation of Civil Hospital in Gurugram from 100 to 200 beds, and the establishment of a Critical Care Block at Ambala Cantt. He directed the officials to ensure that there is no compromise on construction quality and medical infrastructure standards.

Heritage and Cultural Institutions

In the cultural sector, the progress of key heritage projects was reviewed in detail. The Chief Minister was informed that the Rakhigarhi Site Museum is nearing completion, with around 80% of the civil work already completed, and is expected to be ready for inauguration shortly.

Emphasising the importance of heritage awareness, the Chief Minister directed that special educational visits be organised for school students so they can gain first-hand exposure to the state's rich historical legacy and develop a deeper understanding of India's ancient civilisation, the release noted.

Saini also reviewed the progress of the Sikh Museum and the Guru Ravidas Bhawan and Museum. He instructed the concerned departments to fast-track all pending administrative approvals, finalise architectural and design components at the earliest, and ensure adherence to timelines. He said these institutions should be developed as world-class centres reflecting the state's cultural and spiritual heritage.

Upgrading Emergency Services

In addition, the Chief Minister reviewed procurement-related projects under the Fire and Emergency Services Department, including foam tenders and high-rise turntable ladders. He directed officials to complete all procedural requirements swiftly and ensure that modern firefighting infrastructure is made available at the earliest. (ANI)