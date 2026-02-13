Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini refuted AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj's claim of a meeting offer, calling it 'fabricated.' Saini alleged AAP creates false narratives to hide its failures in Punjab and Delhi, pointing to unfulfilled promises.

Saini Dismisses Allegations, Accuses AAP of 'False Narratives'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday dismissed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj's claim that she was invited for a closed-door meeting with him and termed the allegation as "fabricated."

Addressing reporters in the national capital today, Saini said the Aam Aadmi Party was attempting to create false narratives to conceal its failures. He alleged that the party had earlier projected misleading claims about governance in Delhi and was now doing the same in other states. Referring to past accusations of attempts to buy MLAs, he said there was no evidence to support such claims. "It was alleged that I was contacted as part of Operation Lotus. A closed-door discussion took place, and a ticket was offered... This was a fabricated allegation. Aam Aadmi Party, in order to hide its misdeeds, first pretended to be very vigilant in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party, here too, tried to establish a narrative that our schools were number one in the world... The same kind of deception that Arvind Kejriwal perpetrated on the people of Delhi was perpetrated here, where it was alleged that attempts were being made to buy the MLAs. But there was no evidence for them, and he had no proof," Nayab Singh Saini said.

Cites Failures in Punjab

The Haryana Chief Minister added that the AAP had failed to fulfil promises made to the people of Punjab and pointed to what he described as a worsening law and order situation there. He also named Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, saying attention should be focused on their unfulfilled assurances rather than on what he termed baseless accusations. "These are fabricated stories, and they have been made up in Punjab by their MLAs to hide their misdeeds. Because the promises made to the people of Punjab by Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party, and Bhagwant Mann should be fulfilled. Attention should not be diverted; attention should be focused on them... The Aam Aadmi Party has not fulfilled a single promise, because you can see how dire the law and order situation is in Punjab... The allegations being made now are baseless, and to hide their shortcomings, they are saying things like these," Saini added.

Bharaj Details Alleged Offer

Earlier on Tuesday, Bharaj, the MLA from Sangrur had alleged that CM Saini sent an individual from Sangrur to approach her with an offer of a closed-door meeting, discussions on local BJP politics, and possible assurances regarding future elections. She claimed she could not be influenced and had shared what she described as evidence with her party and the media. "Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini sent an individual from Sangrur to me with an offer, that he (CM Saini) wants to have a closed-door meeting with me, that he wants to have a meeting on the politics of Sangrur BJP, to fulfill any demands I have, that he wants to talk about next elections. Narinder Bharaj cannot be bought. I am a true soldier of the party. So, I presented all the evidence and spoke with my party. I presented the same facts to the media today. They have been trying to get in touch with me for the last 4-5 days," Bharaj told ANI. (ANI)