Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini takes holy dip at Mahakumbh, praises Yogi govt's grand arrangements

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with his family, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Thursday at Mahakumbh. Immersing himself in the sacred confluence of faith, devotion, and spirituality, Saini prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people of his state.

Expressing satisfaction with the Yogi government's efforts to make Mahakumbh a grand and divine spectacle, Saini also took a strong stance against those opposing the event and spreading negativity. He remarked that such acts, seemingly driven by a pre-planned agenda, should not be tolerated.

Upon his arrival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi welcomed him with a ceremonial Kumbh Kalash and extended the state government’s greetings.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also shared his insights on the event, commending the Yogi government’s exceptional management. He suggested that leading global universities should conduct case studies on the efficient crowd management of 40-50 crore devotees during the Mahakumbh, calling it a remarkable feat in event organization.

Sharing his experience at Mahakumbh, CM Nayab Singh Saini described the event as more than just a confluence of faith—it is a living legacy of Sanatan culture. He called it a grand symbol of India’s spiritual strength and cultural heritage, now being witnessed and admired by the entire world. Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Saini expressed confidence that Mahakumbh 2025 would stand as a testament to the divinity and glorious traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

He further emphasized that the sacred event has been a spiritual center for generations, where millions come to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and find divine fulfillment. Highlighting its global significance, Saini noted that people from across the world are participating in this grand congregation.

However, he also took a strong stance against those who, driven by a pre-planned agenda, attempt to disrupt such sacred occasions by spreading negativity. He lamented that instead of appreciating the positive aspects, some individuals focus their energy on finding faults. Calling it unacceptable, Saini advised such elements to channel their efforts into contributing constructively. He urged them to support the administration in resolving any challenges rather than indulging in unwarranted criticism.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad shared his experience at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, expressing deep appreciation for the event's seamless organization. Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he remarked, “After witnessing the arrangements here, I wholeheartedly congratulate CM Yogi. I believe nearly 40 crore people have already visited the Mahakumbh. Today alone, I saw at least one crore devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters."

Highlighting the sheer scale of crowd management, he stared that the Mahakumbh’s logistical planning should serve as a major case study for top universities worldwide. “Ensuring accommodation and facilities for 40-50 crore people over two months is an extraordinary feat, one that global institutions should study to understand large-scale event management," he stated.





