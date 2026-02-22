Haryana CM Nayab Saini met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss state issues. Later, in Amritsar, he attended a Saini community event, launched a website, and urged support for forming a BJP government in Punjab in 2027.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah in the national capital on Sunday and discussed important matters concerning the state.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that he paid a courtesy visit to the senior BJP leader in New Delhi. आज नई दिल्ली में माननीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट की। इस अवसर पर प्रदेश के महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर विस्तार से सार्थक चर्चा कर उनका मार्गदर्शन एवं आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। pic.twitter.com/yy3pYvhzlL — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) February 22, 2026

"Today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Hon'ble Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah ji, in New Delhi. On this occasion, we had a detailed and meaningful discussion on important matters of the state, and I received his guidance and blessings," the Haryana CM said.

Saini Attends Community Gathering in Amritsar

Earlier, on February 21, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a community gathering organised by the Saini Samaj Trust in Amritsar as the Chief Guest. On this occasion, he launched the website prepared by the Trust. He said that through this website, information about the community's activities and other important updates will be shared.

Appreciating the event, the Chief Minister said that he got the opportunity to meet members of the community.

Calls to Form BJP Government in Punjab

He stated that the responsibility he holds today has been entrusted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing gratitude for this honour, he called upon everyone to work unitedly in the upcoming Assembly elections and to form a BJP government in Punjab in 2027.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is moving forward at a rapid pace, which is a matter of pride for all.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was commemorated in Haryana with deep reverence.

Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini appealed to the Saini community and intellectuals to work together to make Punjab a strong and leading state and to resolve to form a BJP government in 2027. (ANI)