Manipur security forces arrested four active cadres of RPF/PLA, KCP (PWG), and UNLF involved in extortion and recruitment. Separately, major search operations led to the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and IEDs.

Multiple Cadres Arrested in Manipur

Manipur security forces on Sunday arrested an active cadre of Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) involved in extortion activities on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Khundom Momocha Meitei, also known as Yaiphabam, aged 31, a resident of Yourabung Khunou under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from his residence by the security forces. During the operation, authorities also confiscated a mobile phone from the accused.

Earlier, an alleged extortionist and active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Huiningsumbam Suresh Meitei alias Kalambus alias Lion (34), was arrested from his residence in Singjamei under the Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West. A two-wheeler and a mobile phone were seized from him.

Another active cadre of UNLF (Koireng), Haobam Bijoy alias Nanao alias Joy (37), was arrested from Lamlongei Maning Leikai under Lamshang Police Station in Imphal West. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized.

Security forces also apprehended an active cadre of RPF/PLA, Laishram Basanta Singh alias Ratan alias Ithoi (53), from Khangabok area under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal district. Police said he was involved in recruitment for the outfit and monitoring the movement of security forces, sharing information with handlers.

Major Arms and Ammunition Recovered

In a press note issued from Imphal on February 18, police said security forces continued search and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas, leading to significant recoveries of arms and ammunition.

Operation in Imphal West

In Imphal West district, forces recovered three hand grenades, one high explosive bomb, 15 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, four 5.56 mm empty cases, one tube launcher and two unidentified explosives marked "green 90 AKFG" from Hiyangthang Tarahei Awang Leikai foothill under Wangoi Police Station.

Seizure at Loitang Hill Range

In a separate operation at Loitang Leikinthabi hill range under Sekmai Police Station, security personnel recovered one AK-47 Ghatak rifle with magazine, two 303 rifles, one double-barrel rifle, one single-barrel rifle, three No. 36 HE grenades and five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). (ANI)