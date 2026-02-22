BJP spokesperson RP Singh backed PM Modi's criticism of Congress, stating the party is "hell-bent on ruining the country" after its "shirtless" protest at the AI summit, comparing their behaviour to that of Umar Khalid.

BJP Spokesperson Slams Congress

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh on Sunday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of Congress, stating that the party is "hell-bent on ruining the country".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Singh compared Congress's behaviour to that of Umar Khalid during Donald Trump's visit to India, saying they've "stooped to 'nakedness'". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is absolutely right in saying that Congress leaders are hell-bent on ruining the country. They are behaving in the same manner as Umar Khalid did when the President of the United States, Donald Trump, was on his visit to India... Prime Minister Modi has rightly said that Congress has stooped to 'nakedness'", he said.

PM Modi Accuses Congress of 'Shameless Politics' at AI Summit

This comes after PM Modi accused Congress of disrupting Parliament and creating a ruckus, with allies deserting them following the Youth Congress's "shirtless" protest at the AI summit. The BJP spokesperson accused the opposition party of engaging in politics that harms the country's image at the international level.

Earlier in the day, launching a blistering attack on the Congress over its "shirtless" protest at the recently concluded AI Summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the party of turning a global event into an arena for "dirty and shameless politics," as its conduct "brought embarrassment" to the country before foreign dignitaries.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro route, PM Modi said, "Congress turned India's global event into an arena for its dirty and shameless politics. At the venue, in front of foreign guests, Congress leaders arrived, stripping off their clothes. I ask the Congress people-- everyone already knows you are politically naked, so what was the need to remove your clothes? What Congress leaders did there shows how ideologically bankrupt and impoverished the country's oldest party has become."

He said the AI Impact Summit was not a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event, but a matter of national pride and the entire country condemned Congress's conduct."Congress leaders hate Modi. They want to dig my grave, they have no hesitation in insulting my mother, they oppose the BJP, and they oppose the NDA. Fine, if that is necessary for their politics, we can understand and tolerate it. But Congress should have remembered that the AI Global Summit was not a BJP event, nor was any BJP leader present there. It was a national event, a matter of national pride, built on the sweat of the people. Yet Congress broke all boundaries of decency," PM Modi added.

"The entire country is condemning Congress's conduct. But unfortunately, instead of feeling ashamed, the leaders of such an old party are shamelessly cheering those who insulted the nation," he added.

Modi Urges Media to 'Report Accurately'

In a stinging rebuke against the Congress protest, PM Modi also accused sections of the national media of "shielding the Congress" and appealed to the national media to "report accurately. ""When we criticise such actions, please don't make headlines like 'Modi slammed the opposition.' Stop these tricks to protect Congress. By calling it 'the opposition,' you save Congress, while other opposition parties suffer. Congress sins, but others pay the price...Why are you protecting Congress?" he stated.

PM Inaugurates Namo Bharat, Metro Services in Meerut

In Meerut, PM Modi inaugurated both the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Metro service from the same platform, calling it a first-of-its-kind initiative. "For the first time in the country, Namo Bharat and Metro Rail will run on the same station, the same track. From one platform, you can travel within the city, and from the same station, you can go directly to Delhi," he said. (ANI)