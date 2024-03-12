Who will replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM?

Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Haryana, resigned from his post, prompting the resignation of his entire Cabinet. This development comes amidst speculation that Khattar may contest from the Karnal constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reports have surfaced indicating that all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with independent MLAs supporting the party, are scheduled to assemble at Haryana Raj Bhavan around 1:00 pm for a significant development. It has been arranged for a swearing-in ceremony to take place in the conference room within the premises of Haryana Raj Bhavan.

Amidst these developments, with Dushyant Chautala, the Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), deciding to withdraw from the alliance, speculations arise regarding the potential successors to Khattar. Sources suggest that Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia, the Member of Parliament representing Karnal, may step in to fill the void left by Khattar's resignation.

The political landscape in Haryana is further complicated by the upcoming assembly polls later this year. In response to the evolving situation, the Bharatiya Janata Party has deployed Union Minister Arjun Munda and party General Secretary Tarun Chugh to Chandigarh to act as central observers. A legislative party meeting of the BJP is on the cards and is expected to be convened soon to address the unfolding scenario.

The existing strain between the BJP and JJP alliance in Haryana stems from disagreements over seat allocations for the Lok Sabha elections, which has been exacerbated by the defection of BJP's Hisar MP Brijendra Singh to the Congress party.

In light of these developments, Khattar has called for a meeting of BJP and independent MLAs backed by the government at his residence in Haryana at 11:30 am. This gathering aims to formulate a strategy for forming the government with the support of independent MLAs.

Simultaneously, Dushyant Chautala has scheduled a meeting of party MLAs in Delhi around 11 am, suggesting potential significant decisions to be made by the JJP. Sources indicate that the JJP seeks to field candidates from the Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituencies in response to Brijendra Singh's defection to the Congress party.