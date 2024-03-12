Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who will replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM?

    Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Haryana, resigned from his post, prompting the resignation of his entire Cabinet. This development comes amidst speculation that Khattar may contest from the Karnal constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigns along with his cabinet
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana Chief Minister on Tuesday. Khattar's entire Cabinet has resigned along with him. Sources also said that Khattar may be fielded from Karnal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

    Reports have surfaced indicating that all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with independent MLAs supporting the party, are scheduled to assemble at Haryana Raj Bhavan around 1:00 pm for a significant development. It has been arranged for a swearing-in ceremony to take place in the conference room within the premises of Haryana Raj Bhavan.

    Amidst these developments, with Dushyant Chautala, the Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), deciding to withdraw from the alliance, speculations arise regarding the potential successors to Khattar. Sources suggest that Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia, the Member of Parliament representing Karnal, may step in to fill the void left by Khattar's resignation.

    The political landscape in Haryana is further complicated by the upcoming assembly polls later this year. In response to the evolving situation, the Bharatiya Janata Party has deployed Union Minister Arjun Munda and party General Secretary Tarun Chugh to Chandigarh to act as central observers. A legislative party meeting of the BJP is on the cards and is expected to be convened soon to address the unfolding scenario.

    The existing strain between the BJP and JJP alliance in Haryana stems from disagreements over seat allocations for the Lok Sabha elections, which has been exacerbated by the defection of BJP's Hisar MP Brijendra Singh to the Congress party.

    In light of these developments, Khattar has called for a meeting of BJP and independent MLAs backed by the government at his residence in Haryana at 11:30 am. This gathering aims to formulate a strategy for forming the government with the support of independent MLAs.

    Simultaneously, Dushyant Chautala has scheduled a meeting of party MLAs in Delhi around 11 am, suggesting potential significant decisions to be made by the JJP. Sources indicate that the JJP seeks to field candidates from the Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituencies in response to Brijendra Singh's defection to the Congress party.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to move Supreme Court against implementation of CAA anr

    Kerala to move Supreme Court against implementation of CAA

    BREAKING Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana chief minister snt

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigns along with his Cabinet ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    CAA goes LIVE! Visit this website for Indian citizenship

    BREAKING: CAA goes LIVE! Visit this website for Indian citizenship

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-406 March 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-406 March 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    SpiceJet undergoes 'strategic restructuring', many commercial team staff leave airline

    BREAKING: SpiceJet undergoes 'strategic restructuring', many commercial team staff leave airline

    Recent Stories

    Kerala to move Supreme Court against implementation of CAA anr

    Kerala to move Supreme Court against implementation of CAA

    BREAKING Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana chief minister snt

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigns along with his Cabinet ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Bengaluru: 50 hours of continuous slab construction work at Central Silk board junction on Thursday vkp

    Bengaluru: 50 hours of continuous slab construction work at Central Silk board junction on Thursday

    Football ISL 2023-23: Mumbai City FC's Petr Kratky anticipates tough challenge from NorthEast United in playoff pursuit osf

    ISL 2023-23: Mumbai City FC's Petr Kratky anticipates tough challenge from NorthEast United in playoff pursuit

    Kerala reports over 2000 cases of mumps; Know symptoms, precautions and more rkn

    Kerala reports over 2000 cases of mumps; Know symptoms, precautions and more

    Recent Videos

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon