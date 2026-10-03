Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and 48 state MLAs arrived at PM Narendra Modi's residence for a meeting. MLAs expressed excitement, anticipating a review of their work. CM Saini also outlined his government's grievance-redressal vision on X.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with 48 state MLAs, arrived at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (7 LKM) in Delhi on Saturday.

MLAs Express Excitement Ahead of Meeting PM

Speaking ahead of the meeting, BJP MLA Vipul Goyal expressed excitement, saying, "There is a sense of curiosity and happiness at the prospect of meeting the Prime Minister. The Haryana legislative party has been called, and we will find out the agenda once we are there…" He further added, "Naturally, since we are meeting the Prime Minister, he is likely to ask, 'We appointed you as ministers and MLAs—what have you actually done for the state and the welfare of the people?' We will have to provide answers to those questions... Whether it is the SIR issue or any other matter, we cannot say for sure right now. That remains to be seen, but the enthusiasm and energy are certainly high."

Sharing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Yogender Rana said, "...We are going to meet the Prime Minister, and it is a matter of great pride for all of us that 48 MLAs from Haryana are getting the opportunity to meet him; we will visit the Prime Minister's residence to seek his blessings..."

BJP MLA Krishan Ahlawat also chimed in, stating, "He (PM Modi) called us for the first time. So, we will come back having learned something good from them and having shared some of our own thoughts..."

CM Saini Outlines Grievance-Redressal Vision

Meanwhile, earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took to X to outline his government's vision and grievance-redressal mechanism. Highlighting the state's governance model, CM Saini posted, “The objective of our government is... To gather information about the problems faced by the families of the state, find solutions to them, and then obtain confirmation from the citizen. Until the citizen is satisfied, the resolution of the complaint will not be considered complete.”

Emphasising direct monitoring, he further wrote, “We have a parallel system in place to receive information about citizens' problems and monitor the status of their resolutions, which I personally oversee. Through this system, we continuously receive updates on what the actual situation is on the ground and what challenges citizens are facing.”

"When any citizen brings a problem to my attention, I personally speak with them. After listening to the citizen's entire concern, I present that issue before the officers of the relevant department. For me, a complaint from any citizen of Haryana is not merely a complaint; rather, it is a means to understand how far the government's system has reached that individual. Our effort is to ensure there is no distance whatsoever between the Chief Minister and the families of the state, and that every citizen has the confidence that their voice can reach the government," the Chief Minister added.

(ANI)