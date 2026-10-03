TVK's Dharapuram candidate V Sathyabama condemned MK Stalin’s remarks as 'inappropriate,' causing distress. The party has complained to the ECI, accusing Stalin of body-shaming and violating the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the bypoll.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Dharapuram candidate V Sathyabama on Saturday condemned former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remarks against her, saying that such language was “highly inappropriate and undignified” and did not befit the leader of a major political movement.

The TVK has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking action against Stalin for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by indulging in body shaming of its candidate ahead of the October 6 Dharapuram bypoll.

'Language Does Not Befit a Leader'

Speaking to ANI here, Sathyabama said, “This is a senior leader and the leader of a major political movement. Using such words is highly inappropriate and undignified. Such language does not befit the leader of a political movement. Personally, I find it very distressing. “Already, the actions and remarks made by some of their cadres, including the objectionable and dangerous words they use on social media, have caused considerable distress. Now, these kinds of statements have added to that concern. I want to make one thing very clear: if a political movement claims to stand for the safety of women, then women in Tamil Nadu must be protected in every possible way," she added.

“He also has women in his own family -- his mother is a woman, his wife is a woman, his daughter is a woman, and his daughter-in-law is a woman. Every household has women. Has anyone stopped to think about how women would feel when they hear such statements?," she added.

Targeting the DMK party, she further said, “If the leader himself does not think about these issues, how can we expect the cadres to think differently? Cadres tend to follow the example set by their leader. So, what kind of safety and dignity can women expect within such a movement?"

She strongly condemned Stalin's remarks and said a complaint should be filed in connection with the issue. “Therefore, this is something that must be strongly condemned. Our minister has also supported the complaint filed in connection with this issue, and everyone has been strongly condemning these remarks. They will have to explain this,' she said.

She added, “They have already lost the support of women voters because of the way they speak about such issues. There is a lack of basic political and public-speaking decorum. They do not seem to understand how one should speak on a public stage."

“Even those who have only recently joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are speaking with much more restraint and dignity. But unfortunately, this basic decorum does not seem to be understood by some of them. I believe we may have to teach them what political and public-stage decorum means,” she added.

Context of Stalin's Remarks

Stalin’s comments came during a campaign meeting in Dharapuram on Friday in support of DMK candidate S Suganya. Reports said Stalin referred to Sathyabama as “Petti Bama” and “Palti Bama” while questioning her switch from the AIADMK to the TVK. TVK leaders have alleged that Stalin’s remarks amounted to body-shaming of the party’s candidate.

Dharapuram Bypoll Details

The Dharapuram by-election was necessitated after former AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama resigned and joined the TVK. She is now contesting the bypoll on a TVK ticket, while the DMK has fielded S Suganya and the AIADMK has fielded K Bhanumathi. Polling for the Dharapuram bypoll is scheduled for October 6. (ANI)