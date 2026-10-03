Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary has directed timely relief for flood-hit Saran district. The Indian Air Force has air-dropped over 28 tonnes of food supplies in inaccessible areas in coordination with central ministries and the state's Disaster Management Dept.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday has directed the Disaster Management Department to ensure timely delivery of relief materials to flood-affected and inaccessible areas of Saran district, with special air-dropping operations being carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.

IAF Leads Airdrop Operation

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, more than 28 tonnes of food supplies, comprising over 5,600 dry ration packets, have been air-dropped in flood-affected areas of Saran district through 15 sorties by Indian Air Force helicopters. The air-dropping operations have been arranged by the Disaster Management Department in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence following the directions of the Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, to ensure timely delivery of essential food supplies to flood-affected and inaccessible areas.

This initiative aims to deliver essential food supplies to flood-affected areas where road access has become difficult due to waterlogging and flooding. The Disaster Management Department and the district administration are continuously monitoring the situation in the flood-affected areas. To meet the needs of the affected population, alternative modes of transport are being utilised alongside road routes as required. The administration is striving to ensure that essential relief and food supplies reach every flood-affected family as quickly as possible.

Operation Leadership

Pilots and personnel from various units of the Indian Air Force are playing a crucial role in this special relief operation. The airdropping operation is being conducted under the leadership of Group Captain Anuj Gupta and Wing Commander Vishal Khatri (Gorakhpur), Squadron Leader Rohit Dadarwal and Flight Lieutenant Kunal Kalamkar (Bagdogra), and Flight Lieutenant Rathore Bharat Singh (Bagdogra).

CM Praises Coordinated Efforts

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has expressed special gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Defence (Government of India), and the Indian Air Force for delivering relief supplies to the flood-affected people of Bihar during this challenging time. He stated that relief and rescue operations are being effectively carried out in the flood-affected areas through the coordinated efforts of the Central and State governments. (ANI)