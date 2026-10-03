A dairy whitener sample from a New Delhi hotel was declared "substandard" and "unsafe" by a Food Analyst. The FSSAI has issued a notice. Meanwhile, the food authority is proposing new regulations to restrict the sale of analogue products as "Paneer".

Dairy Whitener Found Unsafe in Delhi Hotel

A sample of low-fat dairy whitener manufactured by a food brand and collected from the premises of a hotel chain in Connaught Place, New Delhi, has been declared "substandard" and "unsafe" in a Food Analyst's laboratory report under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said.

According to the findings, the sample was drawn from the premises of the hotel chain in Connaught Place in the national capital. The Food Analyst's laboratory report found the sample to be "substandard" and "unsafe", indicating non-compliance with the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006. A copy of the laboratory analysis report was provided to the Food Business Operator (FBO) for reference and necessary action.

Following the findings, a notice was issued to the hotel chain regarding the non-compliant product. The FBO was provided an opportunity to appeal against the Food Analyst’s report under the FSS Act, 2006, within the prescribed period. The FBO was also directed to immediately prohibit the sale of the identified unsafe food product.

FSSAI Proposes New Rules for Paneer

Meanwhile, the FSSAI has proposed a draft amendment to restrict the manufacture and sale of analogue products as "Paneer", with the aim of preventing consumers from being misled about the nature and composition of such products. The FSSAI has proposed amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, to restrict the manufacture and sale of analogue products as "Paneer" and prevent consumers from being misled about the nature and composition of such products. The proposed Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Amendment Regulations, 2026 seek to insert a new clause under Regulation 2.1.1 of the existing regulations, specifically covering “paneer made of constituents not derived from milk.” (ANI)